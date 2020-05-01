Log in
DraftKings to Release First Quarter 2020 Results May 15

05/01/2020 | 08:31am EDT

BOSTON, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (the “Company”, “DraftKings”), today announced that it will release DraftKings’ and SBTech’s first quarter 2020 results, achieved prior to the close of the companies’ business combination with Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., prior to 8:30AM EDT on May 15, 2020.

At 8:30AM EDT on the same day, DraftKings will host a conference call to discuss the results.

The Company’s earnings release and related materials will be available at investors.draftkings.com. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A please visit DraftKings investor relations website at investors.draftkings.com. The audio webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the investor relations website until 11:59PM EDT June 30, 2020. 

About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL as well as an authorized gaming operator of the MLB and NBA.

Contacts
Media:
Media@draftkings.com
Investors:
Investors@draftkings.com

