Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell be Featured on CNN with Julia Chatterley

Los Angeles, CA, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and unmanned vehicle sector (“UVS”), announced today that the CEO of the Company, Cameron Chell, will be featured on CNN with Julia Chatterley.



The segment on CNN will focus on Draganfly’s position as a North American based drone systems developer and recent announcement it has been selected as the exclusive global systems integrator for a project with Vital Intelligence Inc., a healthcare data services and deep learning company in conjunction with the University of South Australia, using technology developed with help from the Australian Department of Defence Science and Technology Group.

“I am incredibly honoured to share the Draganfly story with Liz Chatterley on CNN,” said Cameron Chell, CEO Draganfly. “And specifically how drones and Draganfly in particular are helping with the fight against COVID-19.”

Cameron Chell’s segment on CNN with Julia Chatterley will air at 900AM EST on Monday, May 4th.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge, UVS and software that revolutionizes the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

email: media@draganfly.com