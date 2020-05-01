Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell be Featured on CNN with Julia Chatterley

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Los Angeles, CA, May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and unmanned vehicle sector (“UVS”), announced today that the CEO of the Company, Cameron Chell, will be featured on CNN with Julia Chatterley.

The segment on CNN will focus on Draganfly’s position as a North American based drone systems developer and recent announcement it has been selected as the exclusive global systems integrator for a project with Vital Intelligence Inc., a healthcare data services and deep learning company in conjunction with the University of South Australia, using technology developed with help from the Australian Department of Defence Science and Technology Group.

“I am incredibly honoured to share the Draganfly story with Liz Chatterley on CNN,” said Cameron Chell, CEO Draganfly. “And specifically how drones and Draganfly in particular are helping with the fight against COVID-19.”

Cameron Chell’s segment on CNN with Julia Chatterley will air at 900AM EST on Monday, May 4th.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge, UVS and software that revolutionizes the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.
For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact
Phone: 1-306-955-9907
Email: info@draganfly.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:07pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)
GL
06:06pKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Reports 2019 Fiscal Year End Results and Provides Corporate Update
AQ
06:04pBANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : Filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
BU
06:01pMETALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING : Announces Market Maker Engagment
AQ
06:01pBLUE SKY ENERGY : Announces TSXV Approval of Disposition of Agua Grande and Resumption of Trading
AQ
06:01pAnalysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Vacation Rental Market 2020-2024 | Technological Advances to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
06:01pSkillsoft Enters into Forbearance Agreements
BU
06:01peHEALTH ALERT, ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Investors of eHealth, Inc. to Contact the Firm Prior to the Important Deadline in Suit Seeking Recovery of Investor Losses – EHTH
GL
05:59pSPX : Q1 2020 SPX Corporation Earnings Presentation
PU
05:59pQUEBECOR : Peladeau family feud to continue after brothers appeal ruling in sister's favour
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1eHEALTH ALERT, ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Investors of eHealth, Inc. to Contact the Firm Pr..
2Skillsoft Enters into Forbearance Agreements
3Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Vacation Rental Market 2020-2024 | Technologic..
4BLUE SKY ENERGY INC. : BLUE SKY ENERGY : Announces TSXV Approval of Disposition of Agua Grande and Resumption ..
5METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. : METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING : Announces Market Maker Engagment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group