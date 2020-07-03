Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Draganfly Lead Director Scott Larson's Role Expanded to Interim President as Company Expands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

Los Angeles, CA, July 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and Unmanned Vehicle Systems (“UVS”) sectors, is pleased to announce that lead director Scott Larson will be the company’s interim President to fulfill leadership requirements in the short term effective immediately.

Mr. Larson brings over 20 years of combined operational, corporate finance, technology development and entrepreneurial experience to the Board. Previously CEO of Kater, a Vancouver-based mobility as a service (MaaS) company building out an integrated intermodal transportation platform incorporating public transportation, buses, taxis and ride haling vehicles into a single service. Previously, Mr. Larson has been CEO and co-founder of Helios Wire, a satellite company building out a space-enabled IoT/M2M network, and was CEO/Co-Founder of UrtheCast. Mr. Larson helped scale the company from its inception, taking it public on the Toronto Stock Exchange, raising $200 million, and leading the company to 250 employees over five years with seven offices around the world.

“Draganfly has gone through significant expansion over the past six months, and we need additional leadership to help guide the company through its next phase of evolution. This includes the addition of Scott Larson as the Company’s interim President. Scott brings deep financial, executional and operational knowledge to the team. We have great confidence in Scott’s leadership and track record of excellence,” said Cameron Chell, CEO Draganfly.

“I am committed to working closely with the Draganfly leadership team to drive enhanced agile performance throughout the organization. The Company has incredible increased opportunity within various industries and I am excited to expand on our already solid foundation,” said Scott Larson, President Draganfly.

Mr. Larson has served as the company’s Lead Independent Director since April 30, 2020 and was appointed to the board of directors in 2019. In connection with his appointment as interim Present, Mr. Larson will be granted 500,000 stock options to acquire common shares of Draganfly at a price of $0.64 per common share.

Corporate Update

Draganfly also announces that it has completed a private placement of 961,538 common shares at a price of $0.52 (the “Private Placement”) with proceeds to be used for general working capital purposes. The common shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge UVS and software that revolutionize the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV, RPAS, and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.
For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inchttps://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact
Email: info@draganfly.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:59aGLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs was top M&A financial adviser by deal value for H1 2020, says GlobalData
PU
12:59aGLOBALDATA : Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer was top M&A legal adviser by deal value for H1 2020, says GlobalData
PU
12:59aGLOBALDATA : ‘Super Saturday' is a pivotal turning point for pubs to build sustained sales post-pandemic, says GlobalData
PU
12:56aVietnam to sell remaining 36% stake in largest brewer Sabeco
RE
12:39aMERCATOR : Update on Board Meeting
PU
07/03COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis - Indoor Air Quality Solutions Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Smart Air Quality Monitoring Equipment to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07/03Automotive Timing Belt Market 2020-2024 | The Increasing Demand For High-performance Vehicles To Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07/03TREVALI MINING : Provides Update on COVID-19 Cases at Santander
AQ
07/03COVID-19 Impacts Demand on E-pedigree Software Market 2020-2024 | Use of Serialization to Tackle Counterfeiting to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07/03CLAIMSFILER REMINDS ENPH, LOPE, PRA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GLOBALDATA PLC : GLOBALDATA : Goldman Sachs was top M&A financial adviser by deal value for H1 2020, says Glob..
2VIETNAM AIRLINES : Vietnam to sell remaining 36% stake in largest brewer Sabeco
3D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC. : D BOX TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
4CINEPLEX INC. : CINEPLEX : Canada's Cineplex to sue Cineworld Group, seeks damages for scrapped deal
5MERCATOR : Update on Board Meeting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group