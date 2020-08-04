Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Draganfly to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com August 6th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 09:16am EDT

Draganfly invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (OTCQB: DFLYF) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”), Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (“RPAS”), and Unmanned Vehicle Systems (“UVS”) sectors, is pleased to announce that Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 6th

DATE: Thursday, August 6, 2020
TIME: 2:30-3:00PM ET
LINK: https://www.tinyurl.com/August6VICPR

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

###

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge UVS and software that revolutionize the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV, RPAS, and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.
For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inchttps://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
email: media@draganfly.com

Company Contact
Email: info@draganfly.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:38aALPHA PRO TECH LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:38aBonnie Plants Donates $50,000 to AmpleHarvest.org to Support Nonprofit's Mission Encouraging Edible Gardeners to Stock Food Pantries with Produce
PR
09:38aEHR Integration Services Merges with Byte Sized Solutions' Clinical Division to Form Keena Healthcare Technology
BU
09:37aOCUGEN : Corporate Deck
PU
09:37aMILAN STATION : Discloseable transaction - renewal of the lease agreement
PU
09:37aPLANETREE INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Discloseable transaction in relation to shares buybacks by a non-wholly owned subsidiary
PU
09:37aINFORMATION RELATIVE AU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE ET D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL : juillet 2020
PU
09:37aARENA EVENTS : Annual Report & Accounts FY2020
PU
09:37aATLAS FINANCIAL : AFH Announces Letter of Intent for Sale of ACIC and ASI Insurance Companies to Buckle
PU
09:37a9 METERS BIOPHARMA : to Participate in August Investor Conferences
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
2SONY CORPORATION : Sony posts milder-than-expected Q1 operating profit fall on gaming demand
3BP PLC : BP Reports $17.7 Billion Loss, Cuts Dividend--Update
4AA : Three private equity groups eye AA takeover, company considers share issue
5ILLIMITY BANK S.P.A. : ILLIMITY BANK S P A : raddoppia l'utile trimestrale da 5 a 10 milioni di euro nel secon..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group