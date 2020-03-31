Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dräger announces contract award to support US federal government in fight against COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 03:26pm EDT

Houston, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dräger is proud to announce the award of a government contract to supply N95 respiratory protection masks in support of efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued an award to Dräger for the supply of National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) approved N95 respiratory protection masks. The contract is part of the recent government announcements concerning the supply of masks. As part of the contract Dräger plans to increase U.S. domestic production of the masks and expand its manufacturing footprint over the course of the contract. Deliveries will take place over the next 18 months with a focus on accelerated supply wherever possible.

“Respiratory protection has been at the core of our capabilities for over 110 years. Our N95 mask design offers superior comfort and breathability, and is certified to the NIOSH standard for particle respiratory protection,” said President and CEO for Dräger in North America, Lothar Thielen. “This contract comes in addition to the ongoing work we are doing to protect frontline personnel in the fight against the pandemic. We are humbled to be able to support healthcare professionals and first responders with our Technology for Life, which spans both healthcare and safety applications. In addition we are proud to further increase our U.S. investments and manufacturing base in support of this contract.”

Dräger. Technology for Life®
Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of almost EUR 2.8 billion in 2019. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 14,500 employees worldwide. Please visit www.draeger.com for more information.

To learn more, visit us on Twitter @DraegerNews, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

###

Marion Varec
Draeger, Inc.
+1 215 660-2186
marion.varec@draeger.com

Melanie Kamann
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
+49 451 882-3202
melanie.kamann@draeger.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:46p31.03.2020, 21 : 25 CET/CEST, Bilfinger is suspending its 2020 guidance due to COVID-19 compounded by the oil price deterioration impact [pdf, 23.4 KB]
PU
03:44pGENMAB A/S : Capital Increase in Genmab as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise
AQ
03:41pStolt-Nielsen Limited Distributes Materials For the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
03:40pNATIXIS : SocGen, Natixis skip 2019 dividends, may consider payments in second half
RE
03:39pFemale Physicians Join Forces, Fight COVID-19 With Shared Resources, Protocols, and Clinical Trials
PR
03:39pAPPLIED MINERALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:38pCAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:37pRETAIL HOLDINGS N.V. : Distribution Payment
PR
03:36pEMX ROYALTY : Company Presentation
PU
03:36pALTIUM : Launches Altium Stories
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : clarifies Teams usage surged 775% in Italy
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Imperial Brands, British American Tobacco sign deals..
5LME COPPER CASH : Copper's Terrible Quarter Could Just Be the Start

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group