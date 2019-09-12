Draghi's Calls on Berlin to Ramp Up Spending Again Fall on Deaf Ears -- Update

By Bojan Pancevski

BERLIN -- European Central Bank President Mario Draghi reiterated his call for Germany to boost spending in support of the ailing eurozone economy, drawing criticism from German media and financial-sector executives even as Berlin ignored the plea.

The German government has shown little interest in scrapping fiscal orthodoxy despite the threat of a recession, and Thursday's criticism of Mr. Draghi cited lower financial-industry profit and returns on ordinary Germans' savings.

A nearly decadeslong tug of war between international institutions that have urged Germany to open the public purse to stimulate demand and a government that has stubbornly stuck to budget surpluses and high taxes has intensified this year as the long-healthy German economy showed signs of an impending recession.

"In view of the weakening economic outlook and the continued prominence of downside risk, governments with fiscal space should act in an effective and timely manner," Mr. Draghi said, reiterating a now-familiar line.

"Now is the time for fiscal policy to take charge," he added, after singling out Germany and the Netherlands as examples.

Amid silence from Berlin, Helmut Schleweis, head of the German Savings Banks Association, said the ECB's ultra-easy money policy was melting away savings, creating a property bubble and pushing rents and housing prices up.

"The even more expansionist monetary policy is doing more damage than good. The negative effects of this policy are becoming overwhelming while the positive effects are wearing off," he said.

Before Mr. Draghi's announcement, leading politicians including Chancellor Angela Merkel had said Germany didn't need to let its budget -- which has been in surplus since 2014 -- slide into a deficit to support the economy.

But Germany's gross domestic product dropped 0.1% in the second quarter and is expected to fall again in the third quarter, which would put the country in a recession. Industrial production contracted 5.3% in July, according to data released on Thursday, the steepest drop in the eurozone, with the important car sector shrinking even more.

The fallout of the U.S.-China trade dispute and Britain's pending departure from the European Union have put additional strain on Europe's largest economy, which is heavily reliant on exports. Yet politicians are adamant that they will ramp up borrowing only once the country is firmly in a recession, unemployment starts rising, and corporate-tax revenue falls.

German and international economists have urged Berlin to use a Green policy package to be unveiled late next week as a vehicle to pump money into the economy, for instance via incentives to buy electric cars or insulate homes.

Mr. Draghi, who was holding his penultimate press conference as ECB president, will be succeeded by Christine Lagarde, the former managing director of the International Monetary Fund. But Ms. Lagarde has made it clear she would keep the pressure on Berlin.

During her confirmation hearing on Sept. 4, Ms. Lagarde urged governments with healthy state finance to spend more. While she didn't address Germany by name, she pointed to the need some countries had in investing in broadband internet networks -- an area where Germany is known to be lagging behind other developed nations.

"It has been the case -- and I said it as managing director of the IMF -- that some countries in the euro area can actually use some of their fiscal space in order to improve broadband infrastructure and set in place the public spending that will actually help fight the recession," she said.

