Dragon Aviation Leasing Company Limited : Appoints New CEO

The Board of Dragon Aviation Leasing Company Limited (“Dragon”) is
pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gang Li as Chief Executive
Officer, effective as of 1st October, 2018.The Board also expresses its
sincere gratitude to Mr. Jean-Louis Chevrot for his leadership and
significant contributions to the Company as its CEO over the past 12
years.
Mr. Li joins the Company from AerCap, the global leader in aircraft
leasing and aviation finance. As the Chief Accounting Officer of AerCap
between 2012 and 2018, he led the portfolio valuation and then the
successful transformation of its accounting organization following the
acquisition of ILFC. Between 2006 and 2011, he was AerCap’s Head of
Financial Planning & Analysis, with responsibility for the development
of the company’s strategic plans.
“I am excited to join Dragon, the pioneer of aircraft leasing in
China. Backed by its strong shareholders and financiers, Dragon is
uniquely positioned to benefit from the growing demand for air travel
and aircraft leasing. I look forward to leading the company’s talented
team to support the growth and development of our airline customers”
said Mr. Li.
The Board believes Mr. Li is ideally placed to lead Dragon into its next
phase of growth thanks to his extensive experience in the aircraft
leasing industry.
About Dragon Aviation Leasing Company Limited:
Dragon, a wholly owned subsidiary of AerDragon Aviation Partners
Limited, Ireland, was established in October 2006 as the first aircraft
operating lessor based in China. With a current customer base covering
China, Southeast Asia, Europe and South America, Dragon offers a arrange
of services including aircraft leasing, trading, and asset management.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181007005008/en/