Dragon Aviation Leasing Company Limited : Appoints New CEO

10/08/2018 | 02:01am CEST

The Board of Dragon Aviation Leasing Company Limited (“Dragon”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gang Li as Chief Executive Officer, effective as of 1st October, 2018.The Board also expresses its sincere gratitude to Mr. Jean-Louis Chevrot for his leadership and significant contributions to the Company as its CEO over the past 12 years.

Mr. Li joins the Company from AerCap, the global leader in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. As the Chief Accounting Officer of AerCap between 2012 and 2018, he led the portfolio valuation and then the successful transformation of its accounting organization following the acquisition of ILFC. Between 2006 and 2011, he was AerCap’s Head of Financial Planning & Analysis, with responsibility for the development of the company’s strategic plans.

I am excited to join Dragon, the pioneer of aircraft leasing in China. Backed by its strong shareholders and financiers, Dragon is uniquely positioned to benefit from the growing demand for air travel and aircraft leasing. I look forward to leading the company’s talented team to support the growth and development of our airline customers” said Mr. Li.

The Board believes Mr. Li is ideally placed to lead Dragon into its next phase of growth thanks to his extensive experience in the aircraft leasing industry.

About Dragon Aviation Leasing Company Limited:

Dragon, a wholly owned subsidiary of AerDragon Aviation Partners Limited, Ireland, was established in October 2006 as the first aircraft operating lessor based in China. With a current customer base covering China, Southeast Asia, Europe and South America, Dragon offers a arrange of services including aircraft leasing, trading, and asset management.


© Business Wire 2018
