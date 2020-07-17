Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dragon Ball and Godzilla Convention Exclusive Figures on Sale Now at PREMIUM BANDAI USA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Tamashii Nations is proud to announce a new run of convention exclusive items. Released each year, these rare figures are sought after by discerning collectors—and this year’s offerings are no different.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200717005158/en/

S.H.Figuarts SON GOKU Ultra Instinct Sign (Photo: Business Wire)

S.H.Figuarts SON GOKU Ultra Instinct Sign (Photo: Business Wire)

This run of Tamashii Nations convention exclusives include six Dragon Ball and one Godzilla (From Godzilla: King of the Monsters) item.

  1. S.H.Figuarts SON GOKU Ultra Instinct "Sign" -Event Exclusive Color Edition-
  2. S.H.Figuarts ANDROID NO.17 -Event Exclusive Color Edition-
  3. S.H.Figuarts ANDROID NO.18 -Event Exclusive Color Edition-
  4. Figuarts ZERO SUPER SAIYAN BROLY -THE BURNING BATTLE- -Event Exclusive Color Edition-
  5. Figuarts ZERO SUPER SAIYAN GOD SUPER SAIYAN VEGITO- Event Exclusive Color Edition-
  6. Tamashii Stage Dragon Ball -Event Exclusive Metallic Color Edition- (7 pcs Asst)
  7. S.H.MonsterArts GODZILLA [2019] -Event Exclusive Color Edition

These figures were originally going to be sold at Comic-Con International: San Diego but are now being sold on Premium Bandai USA as of July 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM (PDT). If you see any you like, you can still pre-order most of these right now. However, the majority of these figures are limited-run, pre-order only, and made to order—with some pre-orders ending as soon as July 31, 2020 and some already sold out! So get them while you still have the chance!

As part of Comic-Con@Home, these figures (and many more) can be seen in greater detail at a special webpage where fans around the globe will be able to take a virtual tour and explore the exhibit. The virtual venue is an actual portrait of Tamashii Nations Tokyo in Akihabara and will be filmed there.

Tamashii Nations will also be hosting livestreams, broadcasting special videos, and showcasing a few things to download during the event—as well as announcing other new releases.

For a complete list of items, including details such as images and pricing, please visit https://www.tamashiinations.com/event/exclusives2020/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=pb_owned_&utm_campaign=20200717_collecters_dragonball_godzilla

About Premium Bandai USA

Premium Bandai USA is Bandai’s official online store and focuses on selling high quality anime, video game, and Tokusatsu merchandise. The product catalog features action figures, model kits, jewelry and other collectibles based on popular anime and live-action properties.

Additional company information is available at https://p-bandai.com/us.

Special Web Page: https://www.tamashiinations.com/event/exclusives2020/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=pb_owned_&utm_campaign=20200717_collecters_dragonball_godzilla

Event Exclusives order starts: July 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM (PDT).
Event Starts: July 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM (PDT).

©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION
© 2020 Legendary. All Rights Reserved.TM & © TOHO CO., LTD. MONSTERVERSE TM & © Legendary


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:25aNetflix Down Nearly 7%, On Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March -- Data Talk
DJ
10:24aFlowscape receives large order for new solution for social distancing
AQ
10:22aASTRAZENECA : Russia's R-Pharm signs deal to make UK-developed COVID-19 vaccine
RE
10:21aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Being an Anti-Racist Company
PU
10:20aCORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 17/07/2020, 14 : 30 CET/CEST - ad pepper media International N.V.: Affiliate marketing network Webgains up by 27 percent; group expects record EBITDA for 2020
EQ
10:20aConditions for riksbank bid procedures sek government bonds
GL
10:20aConditions for riksbank bid procedures sek covered bonds
GL
10:20aConditions for riksbank bid procedure kommuninvest bonds
GL
10:19aChinese ports hit capacity as virus tests slow clearing - shippers
RE
10:16aAMERICAN LITHIUM : IIROC Trading Resumption - LI
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Flowscape receives large order for new solution for social distancing
2UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Being an Anti-Racist Company
3A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S : Chinese ports hit capacity as virus tests slow clearing - shippers
4AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V. : CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 17/07/2020, 14:30 CET/CEST - ad pepper media..
5Conditions for riksbank bid procedures sek government bonds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group