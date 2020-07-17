Dragon Ball and Godzilla Convention Exclusive Figures on Sale Now at PREMIUM BANDAI USA

Tamashii Nations is proud to announce a new run of convention exclusive items. Released each year, these rare figures are sought after by discerning collectors—and this year’s offerings are no different.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200717005158/en/

S.H.Figuarts SON GOKU Ultra Instinct Sign (Photo: Business Wire)

This run of Tamashii Nations convention exclusives include six Dragon Ball and one Godzilla (From Godzilla: King of the Monsters) item.

S.H.Figuarts SON GOKU Ultra Instinct "Sign" -Event Exclusive Color Edition- S.H.Figuarts ANDROID NO.17 -Event Exclusive Color Edition- S.H.Figuarts ANDROID NO.18 -Event Exclusive Color Edition- Figuarts ZERO SUPER SAIYAN BROLY -THE BURNING BATTLE- -Event Exclusive Color Edition- Figuarts ZERO SUPER SAIYAN GOD SUPER SAIYAN VEGITO- Event Exclusive Color Edition- Tamashii Stage Dragon Ball -Event Exclusive Metallic Color Edition- (7 pcs Asst) S.H.MonsterArts GODZILLA [2019] -Event Exclusive Color Edition

These figures were originally going to be sold at Comic-Con International: San Diego but are now being sold on Premium Bandai USA as of July 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM (PDT). If you see any you like, you can still pre-order most of these right now. However, the majority of these figures are limited-run, pre-order only, and made to order—with some pre-orders ending as soon as July 31, 2020 and some already sold out! So get them while you still have the chance!

As part of Comic-Con@Home, these figures (and many more) can be seen in greater detail at a special webpage where fans around the globe will be able to take a virtual tour and explore the exhibit. The virtual venue is an actual portrait of Tamashii Nations Tokyo in Akihabara and will be filmed there.

Tamashii Nations will also be hosting livestreams, broadcasting special videos, and showcasing a few things to download during the event—as well as announcing other new releases.

For a complete list of items, including details such as images and pricing, please visit https://www.tamashiinations.com/event/exclusives2020/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=pb_owned_&utm_campaign=20200717_collecters_dragonball_godzilla

About Premium Bandai USA

Premium Bandai USA is Bandai’s official online store and focuses on selling high quality anime, video game, and Tokusatsu merchandise. The product catalog features action figures, model kits, jewelry and other collectibles based on popular anime and live-action properties.

Additional company information is available at https://p-bandai.com/us.

Special Web Page: https://www.tamashiinations.com/event/exclusives2020/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=pb_owned_&utm_campaign=20200717_collecters_dragonball_godzilla

Event Exclusives order starts: July 16, 2020 at 6:00 PM (PDT).

Event Starts: July 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM (PDT).

©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

© 2020 Legendary. All Rights Reserved.TM & © TOHO CO., LTD. MONSTERVERSE TM & © Legendary

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200717005158/en/