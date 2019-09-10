Dragon Mining : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - PROCESSING OF ORE FROM FABOLIDEN COMMENCES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DRAGON MINING LIMITED

龍 資 源 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Western Australia with limited liability ACN 009 450 051)

(Stock Code: 1712)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

PROCESSING OF ORE FROM FÄBOLIDEN COMMENCES

This announcement is made by Dragon Mining Limited 龍資源有限公司* ("Dragon Mining" or "the Company") on a voluntary basis to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors of our latest business development.

Dragon Mining is pleased to advise that the processing of the initial batch of ore from the Company's Fäboliden Gold Mine ("Fäboliden") has commenced at the Svartliden Plant in northern Sweden. This initial batch comprises only marginal ore and will be used during the start-up phase to optimise the carbon-in-leach ("CIL") circuit at the Svartliden Plant for the Fäboliden ore type.

It is expected that the Company will process all ore mined from the Fäboliden test-mining operations at the Svartliden Plant that is currently in progress, through the remainder of 2019. Once completed, the Svartliden Plant will revert to processing concentrate material from the Company's Vammala Production Centre in southern Finland until such time that full-scale mining at Fäboliden can commence.

The Company remains confident that the timeframe for a decision on the application for an Environmental Permit for full-scale mining at Fäboliden remains on schedule, with a decision from the Court still expected during 2020.

