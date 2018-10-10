Dragon Victory International Limited : and Shenzhen Jintai Tourism Development Co., Ltd. Announce Innovative Joint Venture to Enhance Travel Experience

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragon Victory International Limited (Nasdaq: LYL) ("LYL" or the "Company"), a company offering reward-based crowdfunding opportunities and quality incubation services to entrepreneurs in China, announced today the establishment of a joint venture, Shenzhen Guanpeng Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Guanpeng") by and between Hangzhou Dacheng Investment Management Co. Ltd., the Company's wholly owned foreign subsidiary, and Shenzhen Jintai Tourism Development Co., Ltd. ("Jintai"), a company contracted to the Shenzhen airport terminal project in Dacheng. Guangpeng aims to enhance tourism experiences for travelers.

Pursuant to the joint venture agreement (the "Agreement"), the Company and Jintai agreed to co-invest to incorporate and establish Guanpeng, where the Company and Jintai would own 51% and 49% of the equity interest in Guanpeng, respectively. Guanpeng is expected to provide a series of services and operate a number of service programs to explore the smart tourism market, primarily including flight terminal cloud services, tourism operations data solutions as well as industry data research and analysis. As part of the Agreement, drawing on resources from both the Company and Jintai, Guangpeng is expected to be authorized by the operating body of Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, the only airport in Shenzhen, as the exclusive service provider for certain services in the connecting travel terminal located in Dapeng District.

The joint venture Guanpeng expects to operate three service programs as follows:

Flight Terminal Cloud Services : Online ticket booking, online check-in, dynamic flight inquiry, baggage check-in, airport VIP service, airport bus online booking, airport bus timetable inquiry, online chartered car booking, travel insurance purchase support, etc.

: Online ticket booking, online check-in, dynamic flight inquiry, baggage check-in, airport VIP service, airport bus online booking, airport bus timetable inquiry, online chartered car booking, travel insurance purchase support, etc. Tourism Operations Data Solutions : Online attraction ticket reservations, tourism online reservations, online hotel booking, online payment, online catering booking, group purchase ordering, specialty shopping malls, online purchase, transportation service, consumer financial service, insurance matching service, travel based Internet of Things technology, etc.

: Online attraction ticket reservations, tourism online reservations, online hotel booking, online payment, online catering booking, group purchase ordering, specialty shopping malls, online purchase, transportation service, consumer financial service, insurance matching service, travel based Internet of Things technology, etc. Industry Data Research and Analysis: Data collection and analysis, digital marketing, industry data research, basic research, etc.

Mr. Jianjun Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dragon Victory International Limited, commented, "We are excited to announce this joint venture with Jintai. As incomes have risen, the tourism market in China has expanded, and we are proud to work with Jintai to provide services in the Shenzen airport's connecting travel terminal, located in Dapeng District, that draw on advances in information technology and smart technology. The joint venture is expected to leverage Dragon Victory's expertise in early stage ventures and Jintai's strong industry expertise to showcase the value of smart technology in the travel industry."

