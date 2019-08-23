|
Dragon Victory International : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act
08/23/2019 | 02:06pm EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of August 2019
Commission File Number: 001-38208
Dragon Victory International Limited
Hanshi Tower 22nd Floor, No. 1786 Binsheng Road, Binjiang District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China (Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐
Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐
Departure of Directors and Certain Officers; Appointment of new Directors and Certain Officers
On August 20, 2019, Mr. Jianjun Sun informed Dragon Victory International Limited (the "Company") that he was resigning from his positions as the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Chairman of the Board of Directors (the "Board"), and a director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Sun resigned for personal reasons and not due to any disagreements with the Company.
On August 21, 2019, Mr. Limin Liu ("Mr. Liu") was appointed to fill the vacancy and serve as the CEO, Chairman of the Board, and a director of the Company until his successor is duly qualified and elected to succeed him at the Company's next annual meeting or such earlier date of his resignation or removal.
From July 2014 to June 2019, Mr. Liu served as the Global Lead of Department of Financial Service Industry of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. From 2006 to 2014, Mr. Liu served as the vice president for sales and technology of Beijing Futong Dongfang Technology Co., Ltd. From 1994 to 2006, Mr. Liu worked at IBM China subsequently as an engineer, business representative, and director of sales. Mr. Liu graduated from Zhejiang University in 1993 with a major in motor control.
Effective as of August 21, 2019, the Company and Mr. Liu entered into a director offer letter (the "Liu Director Offer Letter"), a form of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1, and an employment agreement (the "Employment Agreement"), which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.2. Pursuant to the Liu Director Offer Letter and the Employment Agreement, the Company agreed to pay Mr. Liu RMB 200,000 in cash per year for serving on the Board starting from the date of the Liu Director Offer Letter, which shall be paid to Mr. Liu quarterly in arrears as determined by the Company, and RMB 600,000 in cash per year for serving as the CEO, which shall be paid to Mr. Liu monthly in arrears as determined by the Company. The Company shall also reimburse Mr. Liu for reasonable and approved expenses incurred by him in connection with the performance of his duties under the Liu Director Offer Letter.
Mr. Liu has no family relationships with any of the executive officers or directors of the Company. There have been no transactions in the past two years to which the Company or any of its subsidiaries was or is to be a party, in which Mr. Liu had, or will have, a direct or indirect material interest.
On August 20, 2019, the Board also received the resignation of Mr. Hongyu Zhang as a director of Company, effective immediately. Mr. Zhang resigned for personal reasons and not due to any disagreements with the Company.
On August 21, 2019, Mr. Wei Wang ("Mr. Wang") was appointed to fill the vacancy and serve as a director of the Company until his successor is duly qualified and elected to succeed him at the Company's next annual meeting or such earlier date of his resignation or removal.
Mr. Wang has served as the general manager of Zhejiang Getai Curtain Wall Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd. since January 2014. From February 1991 to December 2013, Mr. Wang worked in the Fire Department of Hangzhou City. Mr. Wang received a bachelor's degree in business management from Party School of the Central Committee of C.P.C. in 2000.
Effective as of August 21, 2019, the Company and Mr. Wang entered into a director offer letter (the "Wang Director Offer Letter"), pursuant to which the Company agrees to pay Mr. Wang RMB 600,000 in cash per year for serving on the Board starting from the date of the Wang Director Offer Letter, which shall be paid to Mr. Wang quarterly in arrears as determined by the Company. The Company shall also reimburse Mr. Wang for reasonable and approved expenses incurred by him in connection with the performance of his duties under the Wang Director Offer Letter.
Mr. Wang has no family relationships with any of the executive officers or directors of the Company. There have been no transactions in the past two years to which the Company or any of its subsidiaries was or is to be a party, in which Mr. Wang had, or will have, a direct or indirect material interest.
On August 23, 2019, the Company issued a press release announcing the change of Chairman, CEO, and directors. A copy of the press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1to this report.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
Dragon Victory International Limited
Date: August 23, 2019
By: /s/ Xiaohua Gu
Name: Xiaohua Gu
Title: Chief Financial Officer
EXHIBIT INDEX
Exhibit No. Description
Exhibit 10.1 Form of Director Offer Letter
Exhibit 10.2 Employment Agreement between Dragon Victory International Limited and Limin Liu dated August 21, 2019Exhibit 99.1 Press Release dated August 23, 2019
Exhibit 10.1
Dragon Victory International Limited
Hanshi Tower 22nd Floor, No. 1786 Binsheng Road,
Binjiang District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China
August 21, 2019
Limin Liu
Re:Director Offer Letter
Dear Mr. Liu,
Dragon Victory International Limited., a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited liability (the "Company"), is pleased to offer you a position as Chairman of its Board of Directors (the "Board"). We believe your background and experience will be a significant asset to the Company and we look forward to your participation on the Board. Should you choose to accept this position as a member of the Board, this letter agreement (the "Agreement") shall constitute an agreement between you and the Company and contains all the terms and conditions relating to the services you agree to provide to the Company.
Term. This Agreement is effective upon your acceptance and signature below. Your term as director shall continue subject to the provisions in Section 8 below or until your successor is duly elected and qualified. The position shall be up for re-election each year at the annual shareholder's meeting and upon re-election, the terms and provisions of this Agreement shall remain in full force and effect.
Services. You shall render services as Chairman of the Board (hereinafter your "Duty"). During the term of this Agreement, you shall attend and participate in such number of meetings of the Board and of the committee(s) of which you are a member as regularly or specially called. You may attend and participate at each such meeting via teleconference, video conference or in person. You shall consult with the other members of the Board and committee(s) as necessary via telephone, electronic mail or other forms of correspondence.
3 . Compensation. As compensation for your services to the Company, you will receive RMB 200,000 in cash per year for serving on the Board starting from the date of this Agreement, which shall be paid to you quarterly in arrears as determined by the Company. You shall be reimbursed for reasonable and approved expenses incurred by you in connection with the performance of your Duty.
4 . No Assignment. Because of the personal nature of the services to be rendered by you, this Agreement may not be assigned by you without the prior written consent of the Company.
5 . Confidential Information; Non-Disclosure. In consideration of your access to certain Confidential Information (as defined below) of the Company, in connection with your business relationship with the Company, you hereby represent and agree as follows:
a. Definition. For purposes of this Agreement the term "Confidential Information" means:
i. Any information which the Company possesses that has been created, discovered or developed by or for the Company, and which has or could have commercial value or utility in the business in which the Company is engaged; or
Any information which is related to the business of the Company and is generally not known by non-Company personnel.
Confidential Information includes, without limitation, trade secrets and any information concerning services provided by the Company, concepts, ideas, improvements, techniques, methods, research, data, know-how, software, formats, marketing plans, and analyses, business plans and analyses, strategies, forecasts, customer and supplier identities, characteristics and agreements.
Exclusions. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the term Confidential Information shall not include:
Any information which becomes generally available to the public other than as a result of a breach of the confidentiality portions of this Agreement, or any other agreement requiring confidentiality between the Company and you;
Information received from a third party in rightful possession of such information who is not restricted from disclosing such information; and
Information known by you prior to receipt of such information from the Company, which prior knowledge can be documented.
Documents. You agree that, without the express written consent of the Company, you will not remove from the Company's premises, any notes, formulas, programs, data, records, machines or any other documents or items which in any manner contain or constitute Confidential Information, nor will you make reproductions or copies of same. You shall promptly return any such documents or items, along with any reproductions or copies, to the Company upon the earliest of Company's demand, termination of this Agreement, or your termination or Resignation, as defined in Section 8 herein.
