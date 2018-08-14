DragonWave-X Brings Revolutionary Technology to Harmony Enhanced(MC)

New Transpositional Modulation to provide significant improvement in capacity and spectral efficiency

OTTAWA, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DragonWave-X, a supplier of packet microwave radio systems for mobile and access networks, today announced that they are continuing to lead the market in industry firsts with the licensing of revolutionary modem technology for development in DragonWave-X’s award-winning Harmony Enhanced MC platform.

The technology is expected to offer a significant improvement over existing 2048-QAM and 4096-QAM data rates, without compression or additional radios. Combined with DragonWave-X’s industry leading transmit power and form-factor, this advancement will provide the ultimate high-capacity, high system gain solution to break through the limitations of traditional modulation techniques.

The patented Transpositional Modulation (TM) DSP method, licensed from TM Technologies, Inc. in Arizona, has completed validation testing by a renowned independent RF signals analysis lab in the USA. Among the findings, the evaluating engineering team’s report stated, “based on the doubling of the information rate within the confined channel, a two times improvement in spectral efficiency was observed as compared to the traditional 256-QAM signal.”

The integration of this revolutionary new technology into DragonWave-X’s Harmony Enhanced MC radio is planned to be capable of doubling 256-QAM data rates, or 16 bits per second per Hertz, at a noise level representative of 256-QAM alone. This calculates to an equivalent 65,536-QAM at a 256-QAM noise level, making it one of the most efficient communications data methods to date.

DragonWave-X expects to demonstrate this new technology to mobile operators privately in the coming months, showing how they can double their link throughput, consume less spectrum, reduce antenna sizes and leasing costs, and improve link availability.

“Transform-X was formed to bring disruptive technologies into the communications markets and DragonWave-X’s future will be built around just that, said John Howell, CEO of Transform-X, the parent company of DragonWave-X, “The integration of this new technology on newly engineered radio capabilities will provide a revolutionary capability that we believe our existing and future customers will require in order to compete in this spectrum-hungry communications era.”

“Our entire management team is excited to see such a special company such as DragonWave-X with its long 18 year history of creating and selling cutting-edge technology, reemerge as one of the dominant leaders in telecom, said Hans Amell, CEO, DragonWave-X. “Following our 9-month restructuring, the future of this Company is remarkable, and with the new technologies coming out this year and next, we look forward to setting the bar high for any who would compete in this market.”

About DragonWave-X

DragonWave-X is a leading provider of high-capacity packet microwave solutions that drive next-generation IP networks. DragonWave-X’s carrier-grade point-to-point packet microwave systems transmit broadband voice, video and data, enabling service providers, government agencies, enterprises and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably. The principal application of DragonWave-X’s portfolio is wireless network backhaul, including a range of products ideally suited to support the emergence of underlying small cell networks. Additional solutions include leased line replacement, last mile fiber extension and enterprise networks. DragonWave-X’s corporate headquarters is located in Ottawa, Ontario, with sales locations in Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and North America. For more information, visit http://www.dragonwavex.com.