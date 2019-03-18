Dragos Acquires NexDefense, Launches Industrial Community's First Free Assessment Tools for Improved Reliability, Resilience and Safety in Cybersecurity

Dragos, Inc., provider of the industrial industry’s most trusted asset
identification, threat detection and response platform and services,
announced today the acquisition of Atlanta-based NexDefense, a provider
of industrial controls system (ICS) visibility technology. As part of
this announcement, the company also introduced today Dragos
Community Tools, a set of free assessment tools to help
organizations of all sizes around the globe forge the path forward
towards comprehensive ICS security.
NexDefense further developed and sold Integrity, a tool originally
funded by the United States Department of Energy and developed as
"Sophia" at Idaho National Laboratory (INL). NexDefense was one of the
earliest and most well-known ICS security companies in the space. This
acquisition further supports the company’s mission of safeguarding
civilization by making ICS security tools and knowledge readily
accessible to the ICS security community.
“Dragos is committed to safeguarding civilization, and central to this
mission is finding ways to provide tools and resources for the entire
community,” said Robert M. Lee, CEO and Founder of Dragos. “With the
acquisition of NexDefense, we can provide a free asset identification
tool specifically for operators looking to start with situational
awareness and enable continuous asset monitoring capabilities, thereby
helping move our entire community closer to the next level of maturity
in security against cyber threats.”
Dragos
Community Tools provide organizations with free asset identification
capabilities, an important first step to effective threat detection and
response. This is especially important in ICS environments, as they can
contain thousands of assets--many potentially unknown to industrial
organizations--with interconnected communications. The tools include
both the NexDefense product Integrity, as well as Cyberlens, an
assessment tool developed by Dragos team members before founding Dragos
Inc.
Dragos is providing free access to Dragos Community Tools, so that many
in the community can take steps to effectively understand what assets
they have and how their ICS assets function, communicate, and behave.
This visibility is the prerequisite for development and deployment of
cybersecurity architectures to detect and respond to threats.
Dragos Community Tools
-
Dragos’
CyberLens product is available free of charge for industrial
organizations as an assessment tool to help the community quickly
process packet captures and visualize ICS environments.
-
Dragos’ Integrity product is available free of charge for industrial
organizations in need of continuous, passive ICS network monitoring
with basic DPI and asset fingerprinting capabilities.
The creation of these free community tools is an expansion of the Dragos
commitment to the community. Dragos began its programmatic community
approach in October 2018 with Neighborhood
Keeper, a program announced earlier this year that serves smaller
providers who lack sufficient resources to buy and manage advanced
security technologies. Neighborhood Keeper is a paid offering that makes
ICS threat analytics and data accessible to smaller providers, giving
them access to collaborative ICS data at near-real-time and providing
them immediate insight into the ICS threat landscape without revealing
sensitive data.
For more information and access to the free community tools, visit https://dragos.com/community-tools/
or read our blog.
For organizations that have gone beyond these free tools in their
requirements towards a more comprehensive ICS security approach, the Dragos
Platform technology combines more robust asset identification,
threat detection, and response capabilities to provide organizations the
most defensible, holistic ICS security strategy. With the Dragos
Platform, ICS cybersecurity defenders can independently identify ICS
assets, accurately detect threats, and are provided prescriptive
guidance to respond confidently.
To learn more about Dragos’ industrial asset identification, threat
detection, and response platform or other offerings from Dragos, please
visit www.dragos.com,
or email info@dragos.com.
About Dragos
The Dragos ICS asset identification, threat detection, and response
platform distills decades of real-world experience from an elite team of
ICS cybersecurity experts across the U.S. intelligence community and
private industrial companies to provide OT and IT practitioners
unprecedented visibility and prescriptive procedures to respond to
adversaries in the industrial threat landscape. With the Dragos
platform, ICS cybersecurity personnel can independently identify ICS
assets, detect ICS threats, and determine ICS cybersecurity-specific
responses. Dragos’ offerings include: the Dragos Platform for ICS asset
identification, threat detection, and response; Dragos’ Threat
Operations Center for ICS services such as penetration testing,
architecture assessments, threat hunting, and incident response
services; and Dragos ICS WorldView for weekly threat intelligence
reports. Visit dragos.com for more information or follow us on Twitter
or LinkedIn.
