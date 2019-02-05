Dragos Named Winner in the 15th Annual Info Security Product Guide's 2019 Global Excellence Awards®

Dragos Platform recognized as being among ground-breaking solutions

Dragos, Inc., the trusted leader in industrial threat detection and response technology and services, announced today that Info Security Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide, has named Dragos Platform, the most technologically complete solution in the industrial cyber threat detection and response market today, a winner in the 15th Annual 2019 Info Security Product Guide’s Global Excellence Awards® in the category of New Products and Services (11-99 employees). These prestigious global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

“We are proud to be recognized as an industry player by Info Security Products Guide,” said Robert M. Lee, CEO, Dragos, Inc. “Behind this distinguished success is our relentless drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from Info Security Products Guide further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs and the unparalleled value of the Dragos Platform within the cybersecurity market.”

The Dragos Platform provides security teams with unprecedented knowledge of their industrial control system (ICS) assets and activity, the threats and adversaries they face, and the tools and knowledge to defend against them. It is the industry’s first and only solution to codify and integrate the knowledge of the industry’s most trusted ICS security experts and an intelligence-driven approach with software technology. When you deploy the Dragos Platform, you get not only the features and benefits of advanced software, you get the transfer of knowledge from Dragos Threat Intelligence, Threat Hunting, and Incident Response teams that are integrated right into the Platform.

