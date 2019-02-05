Dragos Named Winner in the 15th Annual Info Security Product Guide's 2019 Global Excellence Awards®

Dragos,
Inc., the trusted leader in industrial threat detection and response
technology and services, announced today that Info Security Products
Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory
guide, has named Dragos
Platform, the most technologically complete solution in the
industrial cyber threat detection and response market today, a winner in
the 15th Annual 2019 Info Security Product Guide’s Global
Excellence Awards® in the category of New Products and
Services (11-99 employees). These prestigious global awards recognize
cybersecurity and information technology vendors with advanced,
ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set
the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.
“We are proud to be recognized as an industry player by Info Security
Products Guide,” said Robert M. Lee, CEO, Dragos, Inc. “Behind this
distinguished success is our relentless drive to stay customer focused.
We believe this recognition from Info Security Products Guide further
validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs and
the unparalleled value of the Dragos Platform within the cybersecurity
market.”
The Dragos Platform provides security teams with unprecedented knowledge
of their industrial control system (ICS) assets and activity, the
threats and adversaries they face, and the tools and knowledge to defend
against them. It is the industry’s first and only solution to codify and
integrate the knowledge of the industry’s most trusted ICS security
experts and an intelligence-driven approach with software technology.
When you deploy the Dragos Platform, you get not only the features and
benefits of advanced software, you get the transfer of knowledge from
Dragos Threat Intelligence, Threat Hunting, and Incident Response teams
that are integrated right into the Platform.
About Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards
Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and
plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can
make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It
is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of
security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will
discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow's
technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies
shaping cyber security and industry predictions & directions that
facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. Visit www.infosecurityproductsguide.com
for the complete list of winners.
About Dragos
The Dragos ICS threat detection and response platform distills decades
of real-world experience from an elite team of ICS cybersecurity experts
across the U.S. intelligence community and private industrial companies.
Dragos' offerings also include: threat hunting and incident response
services, and Dragos ICS WorldView for weekly threat intelligence
reports. Dragos is headquartered in the Washington, DC area. For more
information, please visit dragos.com
or follow @DragosInc.
