Dragos' Sergio Caltagirone to Speak at Cyber Security for Critical Assets

03/22/2019 | 01:15pm EDT

Presentation will provide a briefing of the industrial threat landscape and detail major activity groups and root causes of many recent OT compromises

Dragos, Inc., provider of the industrial industry’s most trusted asset identification, threat detection and response platform and services, announced today that Sergio Caltagirone, Vice President of Threat Intelligence, will address the current industrial control system (ICS) threat landscape at the upcoming Cyber Security for Critical Assets conference (Houston, March 26-28), where information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) experts from the oil & gas, energy, utilities, water, power & maritime industries unite to share the most advanced cybersecurity information and policies to current and future threats jeopardizing American critical infrastructure.

In his talk, Caltagirone will share the new OT threats Dragos uncovers through its industrial cybersecurity technology platform, array of services, and industrial threat intelligence. He will also present an overview of the OT threat landscape and detail the major activity groups and root causes of many recent OT compromises. Attendees will receive a pragmatic view of the ICS threat landscape sourced entirely from real events and leave with six take-aways asset owners and operators can implement immediately to make their enterprise more secure.

In his nine years with the U.S. government and three years at Microsoft, Caltagirone has hunted the most sophisticated targeted threats in the world, applying intelligence to protect billions of users while safeguarding civilization through the protection of critical infrastructure and industrial control systems. He co-created the Diamond Model of Intrusion Analysis, helping thousands of others bring more pain to adversaries by strengthening hunters and analysts. He also serves as the Technical Director of the Global Emancipation Network, a non-profit, non-governmental organization (NGO), leading a world-class, all-volunteer team dedicated to ending human trafficking and rescuing victims through data science and analytics, saving tens of millions of lives.

WHAT: The Current ICS Threat Landscape
WHEN: Wednesday, March 27, 9:40 a.m.
WHO: Sergio Caltagirone, Vice President, Threat Intelligence
WHERE: Cyber Security for Critical Assets, DoubleTree Hilton Houston, Greenway Plaza

Related Webinars:

ABOUT DRAGOS

The Dragos ICS asset identification, threat detection and response platform distills decades of real-world experience from an elite team of ICS cybersecurity experts across the U.S. intelligence community and private industrial companies. Dragos’ offerings also include threat hunting and incident response services, and Dragos WorldView for weekly threat intelligence reports. Dragos is headquartered in the Washington, DC area.. Visit dragos.com for more information or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
