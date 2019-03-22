Dragos' Sergio Caltagirone to Speak at Cyber Security for Critical Assets

Dragos,
Inc., provider of the industrial industry’s most trusted asset
identification, threat detection and response platform and services,
announced today that Sergio
Caltagirone, Vice President of Threat Intelligence, will address the
current industrial control system (ICS) threat landscape at the upcoming Cyber
Security for Critical Assets conference (Houston, March 26-28),
where information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT)
experts from the oil & gas, energy, utilities, water, power & maritime
industries unite to share the most advanced cybersecurity information
and policies to current and future threats jeopardizing American
critical infrastructure.
In his talk, Caltagirone will share the new OT threats Dragos uncovers
through its industrial cybersecurity technology platform, array of
services, and industrial threat intelligence. He will also present an
overview of the OT threat landscape and detail the major activity groups
and root causes of many recent OT compromises. Attendees will receive a
pragmatic view of the ICS threat landscape sourced entirely from real
events and leave with six take-aways asset owners and operators can
implement immediately to make their enterprise more secure.
In his nine years with the U.S. government and three years at Microsoft,
Caltagirone has hunted the most sophisticated targeted threats in the
world, applying intelligence to protect billions of users while
safeguarding civilization through the protection of critical
infrastructure and industrial control systems. He co-created the Diamond
Model of Intrusion Analysis, helping thousands of others bring more
pain to adversaries by strengthening hunters and analysts. He also
serves as the Technical Director of the Global Emancipation Network, a
non-profit, non-governmental organization (NGO), leading a world-class,
all-volunteer team dedicated to ending human trafficking and rescuing
victims through data science and analytics, saving tens of millions of
lives.
WHAT: The
Current ICS Threat Landscape
WHEN: Wednesday, March 27,
9:40 a.m.
WHO: Sergio Caltagirone, Vice President, Threat
Intelligence
WHERE: Cyber Security for Critical Assets,
DoubleTree Hilton Houston, Greenway Plaza
