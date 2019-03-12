Dragos Wins Trust Award for Best SCADA Security Solution at SC Awards 2019

Dragos' industrial cybersecurity platform provides comprehensive asset identification, threat detection, and response to protect ICS networks holistically

Dragos, Inc., provider of the industry’s most trusted industrial threat detection and response platform and services, today announced that Dragos Industrial cybersecurity platform was recognized as the top solution in the Best SCADA Security Solution category at the 2019 SC Awards. The announcement was made Tuesday, March 5, 2019, during the 23rd annual SC Awards gala in San Francisco, presented by SC Media.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005841/en/

Dragos SC Media Best SCADA Solution Winner (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are honored to be selected as the 2019 SC Media Awards’ best SCADA security solution,” said Robert M. Lee, Dragos CEO and Founder. “The Dragos Platform was built to empower ICS security practitioners with the automated tools to reduce their downtime and dwell time and increase the effectiveness of everything they do. It is a great achievement to be recognized for our ability to help improve the safety worldwide of our most critical infrastructure.”

Winners of the Trust Award were chosen by a distinguished group of leading IT security professionals from SC Media's readership and selected by SC Media’s editorial team. Entrants were narrowed down to a select group of finalists before undergoing a rigorous final judging process to determine the winner of each category.

“The cyber solutions market is a highly competitive one, with an array of viable options for vulnerable companies, so winning a Trust Award is no small feat,” said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. “The Dragos industrial cybersecurity platform was chosen as the Best SCADA Security Solution winner for its ability to not only satisfy the needs of its customers, but actually exceed their expectations.”

The SC Awards are recognized throughout the security industry as the gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity. With the awards, SC Media recognizes the achievements of security professionals in the field, the innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities, and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities. Vendors and service providers which offer a product and/or service for the commercial, government, educational, nonprofit or other industries are eligible for the Trust Award category. For more information and a detailed list of categories, finalists, and winners, please visit https://scawardsus.com/.

About SC Media

SC Media is cybersecurity. For over 30 years, they have armed information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.

In addition to their comprehensive website, SC Media offers magazines, ebooks, and newsletters. They also host digital and live events such as SC Awards and RiskSec Conference to provide cybersecurity professionals all the information needed to safeguard their organizations and contribute to their longevity and success.

About Dragos

The Dragos industrial cybersecurity platform provides asset identification, threat detection, and investigation playbooks to strengthen security teams’ ability to identify and respond to threats. It passively identifies ICS assets and communications, alerts to malicious activity, and guides defenders step-by-step if a threat is found. Dragos’ team of expert practitioners’ knowledge and deep experience are codified and transferred to its customers, so they are empowered to establish resilient industrial control systems (ICS) security postures while learning from the Dragos team every step of the way. Dragos also offers ICS threat hunting and incident response services, as well as Dragos ICS WorldView for weekly ICS threat intelligence reports. Learn more at www.dragos.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005841/en/