Dragos Wins Trust Award for Best SCADA Security Solution at SC Awards 2019

Dragos, Inc., provider of the industry’s most trusted industrial
threat detection and response platform and services, today announced
that Dragos Industrial cybersecurity platform was recognized as the top
solution in the Best SCADA Security Solution category at the 2019 SC
Awards. The announcement was made Tuesday, March 5, 2019, during the 23rd
annual SC Awards gala in San Francisco, presented by SC Media.
“We are honored to be selected as the 2019 SC Media Awards’ best SCADA
security solution,” said Robert M. Lee, Dragos CEO and Founder. “The
Dragos Platform was built to empower ICS security practitioners with the
automated tools to reduce their downtime and dwell time and increase the
effectiveness of everything they do. It is a great achievement to be
recognized for our ability to help improve the safety worldwide of our
most critical infrastructure.”
Winners of the Trust Award were chosen by a distinguished group of
leading IT security professionals from SC Media's readership and
selected by SC Media’s editorial team. Entrants were narrowed down to a
select group of finalists before undergoing a rigorous final judging
process to determine the winner of each category.
“The cyber solutions market is a highly competitive one, with an array
of viable options for vulnerable companies, so winning a Trust Award is
no small feat,” said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. “The
Dragos industrial cybersecurity platform was chosen as the Best SCADA
Security Solution winner for its ability to not only satisfy the needs
of its customers, but actually exceed their expectations.”
The SC Awards are recognized throughout the security industry as the
gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity. With the awards, SC Media
recognizes the achievements of security professionals in the field, the
innovations happening in the vendor and service provider communities,
and the vigilant work of government, commercial and nonprofit entities.
Vendors and service providers which offer a product and/or service for
the commercial, government, educational, nonprofit or other industries
are eligible for the Trust Award category. For more information and a
detailed list of categories, finalists, and winners, please visit https://scawardsus.com/.
