Dragos and Fortinet Partner to Broaden Cybersecurity Across Industrial Networks

07/27/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Integration of the Dragos Platform combines with Fortinet Technology to provide improved visibility and detection of IT and OT threats

Dragos Inc., provider of the most trusted industrial cybersecurity platform and services, today announced that through a partnership with Fortinet it has released an initial integration of the Dragos Platform with FortiSIEM, giving cyber defenders at industrial organizations a unified view of threats and events across the converged enterprise IT and industrial OT (operational technology) environment. Threats detected on OT networks via the Dragos Platform can now be visualized in FortiSIEM.

The integration between Dragos and Fortinet is certified for release and provides complete visibility of IT and OT threats to simplify the response workflows for defenders. The initial release of the Fortinet integration allows the Dragos Platform to send notifications of threat detection and other activity types to FortiSIEM, maximizing OT visibility in the SOC.

“We see this initial integration with Fortinet technology as a valuable step toward dramatically improving visibility and response across the entire IT/OT networks,” said Clayton Coleman, Senior Business Development Manager of Dragos.

This integration stemmed from Dragos becoming a Fabric-Ready technology alliance partner in Fortinet’s Open Fabric Ecosystem. The Fortinet Open Fabric Ecosystem is one of the largest in the cybersecurity industry with more than 360 technology integrations. The Open Fabric Ecosystem extends the benefits of the Security Fabric to mutual customers, and enables them to attain advanced and comprehensive security across their infrastructure.

We are excited to partner with Dragos as a market leader in ICS/OT cybersecurity,” said John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet. “Between technology and great intelligence, there is a great deal of synergy that will enable us to provide significant value to joint customers in the IT and OT space.”

The Dragos Platform integration with Fortinet is available now. Interested parties are encouraged to learn more about the partnership at https://dragos.com/partners/fortinet/.

About Dragos, Inc.

Dragos has a global mission: to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The expert practitioners who founded Dragos were drawn to this mission through decades of government and F500 private sector experience spent going head-to-head with highly skilled cyber attackers who threaten the world’s industrial infrastructure. Our solutions combine advanced technology for asset identification, threat detection, and response with the battle-honed insights of our elite team of industrial control systems (ICS) cybersecurity experts. We arm organizations with the tools to identify threats and respond to them before they become significant breaches. Dragos currently protects hundreds of organizations and provides the industrial control systems community with select technology products, research, and thought leadership. Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area.

Visit dragos.com for more information or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
