Dragos’ Joe Slowik to Speak at Offshore Northern Seas Foundation’s ONS 2018

Dragos,
Inc., the trusted leader in industrial threat detection and response
technology and services, announced today that Joe Slowik, adversary
hunter for Dragos, Inc., will present at two sessions—“100%
cyber secure—Is it utopia?” and “ICT
& Cyber Security”—during the Offshore Northern Seas Foundation’s ONS
2018 (Aug. 27-30, Stavanger, Norway).
“ICT and Cyber Security” is a technical session that will feature seven
presenters, whose talks will focus on the new initiatives, trends, and
applicable technologies within the upstream industry. Slowik will
address the topic of building ICT defense in oil and gas and offer
recommendations for defensive measures with those two spaces.
|
WHAT:
|
|
|
Technical session: “ICT & Cyber Security”
|
WHEN:
|
|
|
Tuesday, August 28, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|
WHO:
|
|
|
Leo Simonovich, VP and Global Head, Industrial Cyber and
Digital Security, Siemens; Niall Merrigan, Head of
Cybersecurity Norway, Capgemini; Thomas Ventulett, CEO,
Aegex Technologies; Linn Iren Vestly Bergh, Senior Advisor,
Petroleum Safety Authority; Prashant Soni, Commercial
Director Veracity, DNV GL; Olav Espedal, Corporate Security
Manager, Jakob Hatteland Solutions; Joe Slowik, Adversary
Hunter, Dragos, Inc.
|
WHERE:
|
|
|
Hall 10, Stavanger Forum, Gunnar Warebergsgate 13, Stavanger, Norway
|
|
|
|
The panel discussion, “100% cyber secure—Is it utopia?” will examine
digitalization and how the use of smart grids and smart devices make the
energy sector an attractive target for cyber-attacks, with an eye to how
enterprises can manage the risks and, more importantly, become cyber
resilient.
|
WHAT:
|
|
|
Panel discussion: “100% cyber secure—Is it utopia?”
|
WHEN:
|
|
|
Wednesday, August 29, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
|
WHO:
|
|
|
Moderator: Marianne Aas, Head of Section, Norwegian
National Security Authority; Michael Chertoff, Executive
Chairman and Co-founder, The Chertoff Group; Joe Slowik,
Adversary Hunter, Dragos, Inc.; Leo Simonovich, VP and
Global Head, Industrial Cyber and Digital Security, Siemens; Julian
Meyrick, Vice President, Security, IBM Europe; Elisabet
Haugsbø, Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, DNV GL Digital
Solutions; JP Cavanna, Group Head of Cyber Security, Lloyds
Register; General Michael Hayden, The Chertoff Group.
|
WHERE:
|
|
|
Clarion Hotel Energy, Stavanger, Norway
|
|
|
|
Principal Threat Analyst Mark Stacey will be on hand in the Dragos booth
(#5628) to answer technical questions for media and to explain more
about the industry’s most comprehensive ICS cybersecurity solution.
ABOUT DRAGOS
Dragos applies expert human intelligence and threat behavior analytics
to redefine industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity. Its
industry-first, ICS cybersecurity ecosystem provides industrial security
practitioners with unprecedented situational awareness over their
environments, with comprehensive threat intelligence, detection, and
response capabilities. Dragos' solutions include: the Dragos Platform,
software providing ICS-specific asset discovery, threat detection, and
investigation capabilities; Dragos Threat Operations Center, providing
ICS threat hunting, incident response services, and ICS cybersecurity
training; and Dragos ICS WorldView, providing global, ICS-specific
threat intelligence in the form of weekly reports and critical alerts
upon discovery. Headquartered in metropolitan Washington DC, Dragos'
team of ICS cybersecurity experts are practitioners who've lived the
problems the industry faces, hailing from across the U.S. Intelligence
Community to private sector industrial companies. For more information,
please visit dragos.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005206/en/