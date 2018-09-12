Dramatic Safety Turnaround Fuels Record Los Cabos Tourism

LOS CABOS, Mexico, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Cabos Tourism Board today announced a record six percent growth in domestic and international visitors year-to-date, an increase driven largely by the nation's investment in dramatically improving safety and security over the last year. Los Cabos has defied national trends in driving a 90% reduction in violent crime since October of 2017, according to the most recent data available.

The dramatic turnaround – fueled by across the board upgrades to the destination's security processes, personnel, and infrastructure – have led to significant new investments in direct flight routes and hotels, with more than 500 weekly flights and over 1,000 hotel rooms added in 2018 and 1,200 more to be opened before the year ends. Hotel investments have totaled more than $1 billion over the same period.

"This remarkable turnaround underscores our resilience as a one-of-a-kind luxury destination in Mexico and our continued tourism surge reflects a well-earned vote of confidence in Los Cabos as a premier destination for global travelers and investors," said Rodrigo Esponda, Managing Director of Los Cabos Tourism Board. "Safety has always been our number one priority and we took swift, aggressive, and multipronged action to ensure Los Cabos remained a safe and secure destination for all."

Los Cabos implemented an emergency five-point plan in September 2017, to overhaul its security procedures throughout the destination. Since then, Los Cabos has recorded a record year of tourism totaling more than 1.8 million visitors from January to August 2018 – improving upon the already record numbers achieved in the same period in 2017.

Additional data insights and updates in the past year "turnaround" year in Los Cabos include:

6% increase in total passenger arrivals (domestic and international) in year to date, including a nearly 8% increase in August 2018 ;

; 4.1% increase in international passenger arrivals year-over-year;

Nine new air routes operating to the destination that are expected to increase capacity to more than 36,000 seats by 2019;

6.1% growth in hotel inventory year to date with nearly 2,500 new rooms expected to open by 2019; and

with nearly 2,500 new rooms expected to open by 2019; and More than $1 billion in hotel investments.

"Our industry's investment in the destination of Los Cabos is unprecedented and reflects our confidence in the safety turnaround that has already produced for our members," said Paloma Palacios, President of the Hotel Association of Los Cabos. "We expect to see continued growth in hotel capacity among our partners and look forward to continuing to work with Los Cabos Tourism Board to drive results and welcome visitors from around the world to the unique and amazing hotel experiences the destination can offer."

"Los Cabos' security turnaround has been extraordinary. The decrease in criminal incidents and increase in visitation encourages us to continue working towards a safer and more secure Los Cabos. We are proud of the commitment and joint efforts of the public and private sectors, as well as the entire community, who came together to ensure Los Cabos' continued safety." said Carlos Vazquez, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Grupo Solmar. "We are committed more than ever to continue promoting the value and amazing experiences Los Cabos has to offer to travelers from around the world."

Los Cabos' tourism profile and built-in resilience is a rare but exceptional strength for a destination – nationally and globally. Seven out of 10 visitors to Los Cabos are repeat guests and 90% of first-time visitors say they would return. In addition, 20% of tourists visit Los Cabos at least four times per year.

