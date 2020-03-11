Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dramatic Turnaround at PRI Continues with $108 Million Surplus Improvement and Net Income of $95 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 10:00am EDT

$244 Million of Surplus Improvement Since July 2017

Physicians’ Reciprocal Insurers (“PRI”), the third largest admitted medical malpractice insurer in New York State, announced its 2019 financial results showing that the dramatic financial turnaround that began in 2017 is continuing without interruption. The impressive performance in 2019—including a $108 million improvement to surplus and net income of $95 million—has further strengthened PRI’s financial condition.

Results for the year ended December 31, 2019 reflect the ongoing positive impact of greater financial discipline and enhancements to PRI’s business operations, including:

  • Net underwriting income increased 37% to $94.3 million, up from $68.7 million in 2018.
  • Surplus improvement of $108 million to -$96.8 million from -$205.1 million in 2018.
  • 16% premium growth of Healthcare Facility business contributed to an overall 1% growth in direct written premiums, excluding New York State pool business.

“Our third straight year of strong financial results is attributable to our focused underwriting and business approach that PRI adopted in July 2017 when PRIMMA management began the turnaround of PRI,” said Bruce Shulan, CEO of PRI and PRIMMA. “The hard work our team has put in since 2017 to build a disciplined, technologically modern and service-oriented business has led to the significant and rapid improvement of PRI’s balance sheet and market presence.”

“Rate instability in the unregulated market has resulted in an increase in new policyholder applications to PRI, which has contributed to the turnaround,” Shulan added.

Since July 2017, PRI has made significant enhancements to operations, including considerable technology and web-based upgrades. Additionally, PRI has seen significant improvements in underwriting, claims handling and general operations, all of which have contributed to more than $244 million in surplus improvement.

 

PRI Summary Financial Information ($ Millions)

Balance Sheet as of Period End:

31 Dec 19

31 Dec 18

31 Dec 17

30 Jun 17

Cash and Investments

$725.4

$794.8

$912.1

$936.7

Total Admitted Assets

$946.2

$1,009.1

$1,129.2

$1,167.6

Loss & LAE Reserves

$926.6

$1,096.6

$1,313.3

$1,368.0

Total Liabilities

$1,043.0

$1,214.2

$1,441.1

$1,508.6

Policyholders’ Surplus/(Deficit)

($96.8)

($205.1)

($311.9)

($341.0)

 

About Physicians' Reciprocal Insurers

Physicians' Reciprocal Insurers (PRI), is the third largest admitted medical malpractice insurer in New York State and one of the Top Ten insurers in the country providing professional liability insurance to physicians and medical facilities. Founded in 1982 by doctors to serve the healthcare industry and its professionals, PRI continues to be a leader in providing coverage and innovative products that anticipate the needs and further the financial goals of policyholders, and offers key services to help improve the liability environment for doctors, chiropractors, dentists and healthcare facilities.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:08aTHE PENN MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY : Announces Growth Strategy and Unified Branding for Southern Region Agencies
BU
10:07aFANVESTOR : ™ - the First Patented Fan-Sourced Fundraising Platform that is SEC Compliant - Wins "Crowdfunding Innovation Award" in 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program
PR
10:07aBH MACRO : Transparency Report
PR
10:07aDANGOTE CEMENT : to Produce 20,000 BPD Oil From July - Official
AQ
10:07aCLUB MED : 's Opening in Seychelles Means 400 Potential Jobs for Locals
AQ
10:06aHYDRO66 : and maincubes Sign Partnership for European Coverage
BU
10:05aBH GLOBAL : Transparency Report
PR
10:05aBOIRON : Boiron Laboratories announce a reorganisation project
AN
10:04aIQGEO : Director's Dealings
PU
10:04aLOCKHEED MARTIN : HELIOS Laser Weapon System Takes Step Toward Ship Integration
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group