Draper Goren Holm :'s Tim Draper Will Pay You $100 in Bitcoin to Learn About Blockchain

Biggest Bitcoin giveaway in history to take place at Los Angeles Blockchain Summit in October

Draper Goren Holm, the Los Angeles based venture firm led by Tim Draper, Alon Goren and Josef Holm, today announced that Los Angeles Blockchain Summit will be returning to Los Angeles this October with a massive incentive: free Bitcoin.

Draper Goren Holm Partners Josef Holm, Tim Draper and Alon Goren during the Los Angeles Blockchain Summit announcement. (Photo: Business Wire)

On October 6-7 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Draper Goren Holm will be giving away $100 worth of Bitcoin to each of the thousands of general admission ticket holders at this year’s 7th Annual Los Angeles Blockchain Summit to incentivize the general public to get educated about the transformative digital currency.

And the good news doesn’t stop here. For a limited time, the $299 General Admission tickets are available for FREE to those who sign up and use eToro, the title sponsors of the event through this link.

“It is undeniable that Bitcoin is positively transforming the world,” said Draper, Goren and Holm in a joint statement. “The best way to learn about it is to use it, and so we wanted to give thousands of people their first $100 worth. It is so exciting to be responsible for the biggest Bitcoin giveaway in history and be at this historic event as there has never been this many ‘HODLers’ in a single place.”

Multiple Tracks for Experts and Beginners Alike

Hosted over two days, LA Blockchain Summit covers a wide range of topics from institutional focused investing, digital securities and even a beginners workshop around successfully setting up and using crypto apps and wallets for trading, spending and transacting with the $100 in Bitcoin each attendee will be given.

Previous LA Blockchain Summit speakers include:

- Steve Wozniak, Apple Co-Founder

- Robert Herjavec, SharkTank Investor

- Marcus Lemonis, CNBC’s “The Profit”

- Charlie Lee, Litecoin Founder

- Anthony Pompliano, Morgan Creek Digital

More information about 2020 speakers and panels will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Draper Goren Holm:

Draper Goren Holm, a partnership between Tim Draper, Alon Goren and Josef Holm is a venture studio focused on accelerating and incubating early stage blockchain and fintech startups, while simultaneously producing leading blockchain and cryptocurrency events, Security Token Summit and LA Blockchain Summit. Portfolio companies include Totle, Ownera, Innovesta, LunarCrush, Degens, Giftz, Vertalo, Coinsquad, CasperLabs, Element Zero, DeFi Money Market and more.

More information can be found at https://drapergorenholm.com.

