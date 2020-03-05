Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Draper Goren Holm :'s Tim Draper Will Pay You $100 in Bitcoin to Learn About Blockchain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/05/2020 | 06:35am EST

Biggest Bitcoin giveaway in history to take place at Los Angeles Blockchain Summit in October

Draper Goren Holm, the Los Angeles based venture firm led by Tim Draper, Alon Goren and Josef Holm, today announced that Los Angeles Blockchain Summit will be returning to Los Angeles this October with a massive incentive: free Bitcoin.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005290/en/

Draper Goren Holm Partners Josef Holm, Tim Draper and Alon Goren during the Los Angeles Blockchain Summit announcement. (Photo: Business Wire)

Draper Goren Holm Partners Josef Holm, Tim Draper and Alon Goren during the Los Angeles Blockchain Summit announcement. (Photo: Business Wire)

On October 6-7 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Draper Goren Holm will be giving away $100 worth of Bitcoin to each of the thousands of general admission ticket holders at this year’s 7th Annual Los Angeles Blockchain Summit to incentivize the general public to get educated about the transformative digital currency.

And the good news doesn’t stop here. For a limited time, the $299 General Admission tickets are available for FREE to those who sign up and use eToro, the title sponsors of the event through this link.

“It is undeniable that Bitcoin is positively transforming the world,” said Draper, Goren and Holm in a joint statement. “The best way to learn about it is to use it, and so we wanted to give thousands of people their first $100 worth. It is so exciting to be responsible for the biggest Bitcoin giveaway in history and be at this historic event as there has never been this many ‘HODLers’ in a single place.”

Multiple Tracks for Experts and Beginners Alike

Hosted over two days, LA Blockchain Summit covers a wide range of topics from institutional focused investing, digital securities and even a beginners workshop around successfully setting up and using crypto apps and wallets for trading, spending and transacting with the $100 in Bitcoin each attendee will be given.

Previous LA Blockchain Summit speakers include:

- Steve Wozniak, Apple Co-Founder
- Robert Herjavec, SharkTank Investor
- Marcus Lemonis, CNBC’s “The Profit”
- Charlie Lee, Litecoin Founder
- Anthony Pompliano, Morgan Creek Digital

More information about 2020 speakers and panels will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Draper Goren Holm:

Draper Goren Holm, a partnership between Tim Draper, Alon Goren and Josef Holm is a venture studio focused on accelerating and incubating early stage blockchain and fintech startups, while simultaneously producing leading blockchain and cryptocurrency events, Security Token Summit and LA Blockchain Summit. Portfolio companies include Totle, Ownera, Innovesta, LunarCrush, Degens, Giftz, Vertalo, Coinsquad, CasperLabs, Element Zero, DeFi Money Market and more.

More information can be found at https://drapergorenholm.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:53aOil rises as OPEC backs deeper supply cuts
RE
06:53aTATNEFT : 05.03.2020 Essential Fact Message On Certain Decisions Taken by the Issuer's Board of Directors (Supervisory Board)
PU
06:53aDBV TECHNOLOGIES : 6-k
PU
06:53aLIU CHONG HING INVESTMENT : Announcement of final results for the year ended 31 december 2019
PU
06:53aSINGAPORE SHIPPING : Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
06:53aRYANAIR : Launches 19.99 Rescue Fares For Flybe Customers
PU
06:53aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : AbbVie Inc 38.5b AMENDMENT
PU
06:53aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : AbbVie Inc. 38.5b
PU
06:53aNASDAQ : Convening of annual general meeting af LR Realkredit A/S
PU
06:53aFASTENAL : February 2020 Sales Information
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus deals final blow
2CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Swings to Loss for 2019, Cuts Dividend
3INTEL CORPORATION : Finland's Nokia announces 5G partnership with Intel
4AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : Record profit lifts Aviva shares, pays out on coronavirus claims
5FINNAIR OYJ : Coronavirus hit to airlines could top $100 billion, Flybe collapses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group