Dream Tea Preparing to Enter Overseas Markets with Home-made Korean Fruit Cheong

01/09/2019 | 07:55pm EST

Dream Tea Corp., a vendor of home-made fruit extract (Cheong), is preparing to advance to overseas markets through an export support program run by Small and medium Business Corporation in South Korea.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005913/en/

Dream Tea Lemonberry Cheong. Dream Tea, a vendor of home-made fruit extract (Cheong), is preparing to advance to overseas markets through an export support program run by Small and medium Business Corporation in South Korea. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cheong is made with great care at the workshop. Fruits are washed one by one by hand, put in jars and mixed well each day before being kept in a cool, dry place to be fermented for more than a month.

“We use only fresh premium fruits and put honey generously in jars to make syrup taste soft and good for health. It is our management principle to make Cheong sincerely to gain customers’ trust,” Dream Tea CEO Lee Eun-ha said.

Fruit Cheong is good for health and useful. It can be used as tea material, a salad dressing or a sweetening additive to a variety of dishes.

For more information, visit http://www.dreamtea.co.kr or https://www.facebook.com/dreamtealove.


© Business Wire 2019
