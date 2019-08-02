Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DreamEast : Announcements and Notices - Date of Board Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 12:26am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DREAMEAST GROUP LIMITED ྫྷ؇˙ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "DreamEast Cultural Entertainment")

(Stock Code: 593)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of DreamEast Group Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 28 August 2019, for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the publication of the same and also for considering the recommendation on the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board of DreamEast Group Limited

Chan Tak Kwong Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 2 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Zhou Zheng (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Yang Lei being the executive Directors, and Mr. Li Chak Hung, Dr. Meng Xiaosu, Mr. Yang Buting and Mr. Zhao Daxin being the independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

DreamEast Group Limited published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 04:24:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:55aKKR : Campbell confirms sale of Australian snacks unit Arnott's to KKR for $2.2 billion
RE
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Clarification Announcement and Resumption of Trading
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Monthly return of equity issuer on movement in securities for the month ended 31 july 2019
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Letter to non-registered holders and request form
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Interim Results Announcement for the half-year period ended 30 June 2019
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notice of special general meeting
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : (1) delay in despatch of circular and (2) revised expected timetable in respect of the proposed rights issue of 239,817,900 rights shares at hk$0.28 per rights share on the basis of two rights shares for every one share held on the record date
PU
12:55aTSAKER CHEMICAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities- July 2019
PU
12:55aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : FORM OF PROXY For use at the Special General Meeting to be held on 21 August 2019
PU
12:55aUNI PRESIDENT CHINA : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 July 2019（Download A）
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TARGET CORPORATION : U.S. retailers blast new China tariffs, say move will raise prices further, hurt jobs
2MARUBENI CORP : Marubeni CFO says U.S.-China trade war weighs on its U.S. agri business
3DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL : Trump says U.S. will be 'taxing' China until trade deal is reached
4EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Expected Surge in Oil Supply and Tariffs Add to Glut Concern -- 3rd Update
5CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : CANNTRUST : discloses Ontario Securities probe, delays second-quarter results
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group