DreamEast : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement Continuing Conne...

DREAMEAST GROUP LIMITED ྫྷ؇˙ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "DreamEast Cultural Entertainment")

(Stock Code: 593)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

(1) PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENTS

(2) INTELLECTUAL PROPERTIES LICENSING

AGREEMENTS

BACKGROUND

Reference is made to the announcements of DreamEast Group Limited (the "Company") dated 19 July 2018 and 31 July 2018 in relation to the continuing connected transactions contemplated under each of the Property Management Services Agreements and the IP Licensing Agreements (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company would like to provide further information in relation to the continuing connected transactions contemplated under each of the Property Management Services Agreements and the IP Licensing Agreements.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENTS

In determining the pricing basis of the management fees, given the Property Management Services comprise a diverse range of services including but not limited to security, maintenance, cleaning and carpark management services, the provision (and the extent of provision) of which may or may not be required depending on the actual circumstances during tenure of the Property Management Services Agreements; and as such, the quantity, experience and expertise of personnel to be allocated by the Property Management Services Providers may differ in a huge extent and could only be ascertained based on real-time operational needs, the Group decided to adopt a framework pricing basis, whereby the management fees will be payable by the Group on a monthly basis having regard to the personnel required for the provision of the Property Management Services and quality of the Property Management Services.

Before entering into the Property Management Services Agreements, in order to assess whether the transactions contemplated thereunder would be conducted on normal commercial terms, the Company has conducted the following procedures:

(i) obtaining the prevailing market price chargeable and the basis thereof by at least 2 independent services providers for providing property management services in the PRC which is identical to or similar with that supplied or agreed to be supplied under the Property Management Services Agreements;

(ii) conducting a review by the procurement department of the Group by comparing the terms offered by such independent services providers and the Property Management Services Providers; and

(iii) arranging the review by the procurement department to be approved by the management of the Group having considered, among others, background, track record and commercial terms offered by the independent services providers and the Property Management Services Providers.

Having taking into account the above, the Group is of the view that the Property Management Services Agreements are conducted on normal commercial terms and the terms are no less favourable to the Company than those offered by independent services providers.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION IN RELATION TO THE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTIES LICENSING AGREEMENTS

The annual license fees under each of the DreamEast (Jiaxing) IP Licensing Agreement and the Hunan DreamEast IP Licensing Agreement were determined by adopting the formula (the "Formula") in the publication "Basics of Licensing (Licensor Edition)€ۜ೐બᛆࡡଣ€બ ᛆਠو " published by Tsinghua University Press in July 2017 (the "Publication") which was recommended by the International Licensing Industry Merchandiser's Association (the "LIMA") and the Formula is set out below:

Annual license fee = Net sales (Note) of the theme park Ò Intellectual properties licensing rate for cartoon characters (the "Licensing Rate")

Note:

After arm's length negotiation between the Group and DreamEast Pictures, the net sales for the calculation of the annual license fee comprises the estimated number of entrants to the theme park Ò the average ticket price, but excludes other incomes that could be generated by using the IP Rights, and for instance, goods and products sold that utilised the IP Rights. As such, the Directors consider such calculation represents concession given by DreamEast Pictures to the Group.

In estimating (i) the number of entrants to the Group's theme parks located in DreamEast Jiashan, Dayun Town, Jiashan County, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province€ एϪ޲ྗጳ̹ྗഛጤ ɽථᕄྫྷ؇˙ྫྷˌྗഛand Hengyang DreamEast Resort, Southwest of Lijiacitang, Jinpan Village, Yunji Town, Hengnan County, Hengyang City, Hunan Province€ಳی޲ፅජ̹ፅی ጤථණᕄږᆵӀҽ࢕ॗੀГیਉፅජྫྷ؇˙༷ࣚܓ৿ਜand (ii) the average ticket price to be charged, the Directors have taken into account of the information set forth in the "2017-2022 PRC's theme parks industry in-depth research and investment prospectus report€2017-2022ϋʕ਷˴ᕚʮ෤Бุଉܓሜ޼ʿҳ༟ۃ౻ཫ಻జѓ" published by Zhiyan Consulting Group in February 2017, whereby reference is made to the statistics of certain theme parks in the PRC that are of similar size and located in cities that are comparable to the cities that the Group's theme parks are located in.

In determining the Licensing Rate, the Directors have taken into account of the Licensing Rate in the Publication (which in turn is based on the statistics and precedents of the licensing of cartoon characters) where a range of 8% to 12% is recommended. Considering that the subject of the IP Rights, being the cartoon characters in "Valt the Wonder Deer", is a local brand name in the PRC only, 3.5% has been adopted as the Licensing Rate.

To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, the edition that was published in July 2017 is the latest edition of the Publication and its previous edition was published in 2016.

Given that (i) LIMA is an international organisation for the licensing industry, (ii) concessions have been given in the calculation of the net sales used in the Formula and (iii) the Licensing Rate adopted is 3.5%, which is below the range of the Licensing Rate recommended in the Publication, the Directors are of the view that by adopting such pricing basis and procedures in determining the annual license fees under each of the DreamEast (Jiaxing) IP Licensing Agreement and the Hunan DreamEast IP Licensing Agreement represent normal commercial terms and are no less favourable to the Group than those that could be offered by an independent third party for similar type of services in the PRC.

