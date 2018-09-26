DreamEast : Special General Meeting Form of Proxy

DREAMEAST GROUP LIMITED ྫྷ؇˙ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as "DreamEast Cultural Entertainment")

(Stock Code: 593)

Special General Meeting

Form of Proxy

Form of proxy for the Special General Meeting (''Meeting'') of DreamEast Group Limited (''Company'') to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, 18th October, 2018 at Kellett Room III, 3/F., The Excelsior Hong Kong, 281 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong:

I/We, (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)

shares of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the Company,

HEREBY APPOINT (Note 3) the Chairman of the Meeting or of

as my/our proxy to act for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Meeting to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, 18th October, 2018 at Kellett Room III, 3/F., The Excelsior Hong Kong, 281 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions (with or without amendments) as set out in the notice convening the Meeting (''Notice'') and at such Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as hereunder indicated, and if no indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

FOR (Note 4)

AGAINST (Note 4)SPECIAL RESOLUTION#

a. To approve, ratify and confirm the entering into of the sale and purchase agreement (the ''Agreement'') in relation to (i) the Disposal; (ii) satisfaction of the Consideration by way of SkyOcean Investment transferring to the Company, and the Company buying-back and cancelling the Buy-Back Shares (the ''Buy-backs Arrangement'') and (iii) the consideration payable by SkyOcean Investment be offset by the amount payable by the Company to SkyOcean Investment under the Buy-backs Arrangement, and the transactions contemplated thereunder and all other matters of and incidental thereto or in connection therewith;

b. To approve the Buy-backs Arrangement as contemplated under the Agreement; and

c. To approve, ratify and confirm the director(s)'s signing, executing, perfecting, delivering to, implementing and/or completing all matters in connection with the Agreement (including but not limited to the Disposal and the Buy-backs Arrangement).

#

Please refer to the Notice for the full text of the resolutions. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Notice.

Signature (Note 5):

Dated this

day of

2018

Notes:

1. 2.

Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint holders should be stated.

Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).

3.

If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, strike out the words ''the Chairman of the Meeting or'' herein inserted and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. A member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting will be entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and, on a poll, vote in his or her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company, but must attend the Meeting to represent you.

4.

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTIONS, PLEASE TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED ''FOR''. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTIONS, PLEASE TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOXES MARKED ''AGAINST''. Failure to tick the boxes will entitle your proxy to cast your votes at his or her discretion or abstain for the relevant resolutions. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his or her discretion or abstain on any other resolution properly put to the Meeting other than that referred to in the Notice.

5.

This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in case of a corporation, must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.

6.

To be valid, this form of proxy, together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority, must be deposited at the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours (i.e. Tuesday, 16th October, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.) before the time fixed for the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

7.

Where there are joint holders of any share any one of such joint holder may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he/she were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at any meeting the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.

8.

Completion and return of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending the Meeting and voting in person if you so wish. In the event that you attend the Meeting after having lodged this form of proxy, it will be deemed to have been revoked.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the Meeting of the Company (the ''Purposes''). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company/Tricor Tengis Limited at the above address.