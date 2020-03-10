Dredging Market Procurement Intelligence Report | Evolving Opportunities with Jan De Nul and Royal Boskalis in the Dredging Market | SpendEdge

SpendEdge has been monitoring the global dredging market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 2 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Read the 104-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Dredging Market, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.”

The recent increase in seaborne trade is triggering construction, expansion, and deepening activities at ports and canals. This is exerting a major boost to the demand growth in the global dredging market. Authorities are laying focus on coastal protection measures to defend the coastal areas against the ravages of flood and erosion. This is creating a substantial requirement of dredging activities, thereby driving investments in the market.

The Top Dredging Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

This report has listed the top dredging service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market.

Jan De Nul- Buyers are advised to engage with this dredging service provider with a reward-sharing approach, as this will help them gain from the innovative capabilities of the latter. Service providers are rewarded by buyers in the form of awards and recognitions for innovations, which in turn helps them enhance their status and brand image in the market. In 2016, Jan De Nul received the Dredging and Port Construction Innovation Awards 2016 in inland dredging (engineered sediments for flood control dike construction).

Royal Boskalis- Engagement with this dredging service provider will allow buyers access to additional support services. A majority of service providers are observed to invest in the development of equipment and machinery that are used to provide such support services to differentiate themselves and gain a competitive edge. In 2016, Royal Boskalis developed a dredging support vessel that can perform multiple tasks such as dredging, transportation, accurate installation of rocks, solid ballasting of platforms, and installation of offshore structures.

Van Oord- Buyers are advised to determine the capability of this dredging service provider to offer bundled services. This will ensure cost savings in terms of documentation and contract management. It will also minimize the management complexities of buyers. Services that can be bundled together are capital dredging, maintenance dredging, rock revetment works, and port infrastructure works.

