Dremio : CTO to Present on Using Apache Arrow to Achieve Performance, Governance, and Access Objectives at Strata Data Conference

Dremio,
the Data-as-a-Service Platform company, announced today its executives
will present at Strata Data Conference, held at Javits Center in New
York City, September 11-13. Located in booth #1243, Dremio will be
demonstrating its open source Data-as-a-Service
Platform that addresses the key data analysis issues that challenge
modern organizations.
In addition, Jacques Nadeau, co-founder and CTO will lead a deep dive
discussion into Apache Arrow, from its design and architecture to using
it in applications.
Details on Dremio’s conference session:
When: Wednesday, September 12 at 4:35 PM
Where: 1A 10
What: Jacques Nadeau, co-founder and CTO at Dremio, will lead a
session on “Setting up a lightweight distributed caching layer using
Apache Arrow.” During his talk, Jacques will explore a new
Apache-licensed lightweight distributed in-memory cache that allows
multiple applications to consume Arrow directly using the Arrow RPC and
IPC protocols. Jacques offers an overview of the system design and
deployment architecture, focusing on the cache life-cycle, update
patterns, cache cohesion, and appropriate use cases. He will provide an
overview on how data science, analytical, and custom applications can
all leverage the cache simultaneously as well as the trade-offs around
in-memory representations, data size, and balancing working memory with
cache overhead.
As the co-creators of Apache Arrow, Dremio recently launched a new
Apache-licensed open source technology, The Gandiva
Initiative for Apache Arrow. Apache Arrow was created by Dremio to
provide the core data building block for heterogeneous data
infrastructures and tools, including Spark, Python, R, BI, RDBMS, NoSQL,
and file systems. During the conference, Dremio will be offering
complimentary copies of its books, Understanding Apache Arrow and BI
on Big Data – What Are Your Options?.
Join the Strata Data Conference conversation on Twitter @dremiohq and
@strataconf
@strataconf
About Dremio
Dremio is the Data-as-a-Service Platform company. Created by veterans of
open source and big data technologies, and the co-creators of Apache
Arrow, Dremio is a fundamentally new approach to data analytics that
helps companies get more value from their data, faster. Dremio makes
data engineering teams more productive, and data consumers more
self-sufficient. For more information, visit www.dremio.com.
Founded in 2015, Dremio is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. Investors
include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Redpoint, Norwest Venture Partners,
and Cisco Investments. Connect with Dremio on GitHub,
LinkedIn,
Twitter,
and Facebook.
