Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dremio : CTO to Present on Using Apache Arrow to Achieve Performance, Governance, and Access Objectives at Strata Data Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 02:09pm CEST

Dremio, the Data-as-a-Service Platform company, announced today its executives will present at Strata Data Conference, held at Javits Center in New York City, September 11-13. Located in booth #1243, Dremio will be demonstrating its open source Data-as-a-Service Platform that addresses the key data analysis issues that challenge modern organizations.

In addition, Jacques Nadeau, co-founder and CTO will lead a deep dive discussion into Apache Arrow, from its design and architecture to using it in applications.

Details on Dremio’s conference session:

When: Wednesday, September 12 at 4:35 PM

Where: 1A 10

What: Jacques Nadeau, co-founder and CTO at Dremio, will lead a session on “Setting up a lightweight distributed caching layer using Apache Arrow.” During his talk, Jacques will explore a new Apache-licensed lightweight distributed in-memory cache that allows multiple applications to consume Arrow directly using the Arrow RPC and IPC protocols. Jacques offers an overview of the system design and deployment architecture, focusing on the cache life-cycle, update patterns, cache cohesion, and appropriate use cases. He will provide an overview on how data science, analytical, and custom applications can all leverage the cache simultaneously as well as the trade-offs around in-memory representations, data size, and balancing working memory with cache overhead.

As the co-creators of Apache Arrow, Dremio recently launched a new Apache-licensed open source technology, The Gandiva Initiative for Apache Arrow. Apache Arrow was created by Dremio to provide the core data building block for heterogeneous data infrastructures and tools, including Spark, Python, R, BI, RDBMS, NoSQL, and file systems. During the conference, Dremio will be offering complimentary copies of its books, Understanding Apache Arrow and BI on Big Data – What Are Your Options?.

Join the Strata Data Conference conversation on Twitter @dremiohq and @strataconf

About Dremio

Dremio is the Data-as-a-Service Platform company. Created by veterans of open source and big data technologies, and the co-creators of Apache Arrow, Dremio is a fundamentally new approach to data analytics that helps companies get more value from their data, faster. Dremio makes data engineering teams more productive, and data consumers more self-sufficient. For more information, visit www.dremio.com.

Founded in 2015, Dremio is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. Investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Redpoint, Norwest Venture Partners, and Cisco Investments. Connect with Dremio on GitHub, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:40pEasyJet still interested in Alitalia's short-haul business
RE
02:40pEASTERN : Egypt to float an additional stake of Eastern Co. on EGX
AQ
02:40pBARNES & NOBLE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:40pFUELCELL ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:40pMcKenzie County First Hospital in Region to Invest in UVC Disinfection Robot
PR
02:40pEsports Entertainment Group Signs 193 Affiliates at Gamescom 2018
GL
02:40pGlobal Hearing Implant Market 2013-2017 & 2018-2023 by Type (Cochlear Implant, Bone Anchored Hearing Aid, Acoustic Brainstem Implant, Middle Ear Implant) & End Users (Adults, Pediatrics) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:39pHYUNDAI MOTOR : Elliott reviving push to overhaul Hyundai Motor - Bloomberg
RE
02:39pCHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Uganda, Chinese oil companies sign MoU on joint exploration
AQ
02:39pMIRROR : Launches the First Connected Fitness System to Bring an Immersive Studio Experience In-Home
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
3AUROBINDO PHARMA : Novartis sells U.S. generics assets to India's bargain-hunting Aurobindo
4GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018
5SIMCORP : SIMCORP : Groupama Asset Management Automates its Front and Middle Office Operations with SimCorp Di..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.