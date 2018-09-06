Dremio : CTO to Present on Using Apache Arrow to Achieve Performance, Governance, and Access Objectives at Strata Data Conference

Dremio, the Data-as-a-Service Platform company, announced today its executives will present at Strata Data Conference, held at Javits Center in New York City, September 11-13. Located in booth #1243, Dremio will be demonstrating its open source Data-as-a-Service Platform that addresses the key data analysis issues that challenge modern organizations.

In addition, Jacques Nadeau, co-founder and CTO will lead a deep dive discussion into Apache Arrow, from its design and architecture to using it in applications.

Details on Dremio’s conference session:

When: Wednesday, September 12 at 4:35 PM

Where: 1A 10

What: Jacques Nadeau, co-founder and CTO at Dremio, will lead a session on “Setting up a lightweight distributed caching layer using Apache Arrow.” During his talk, Jacques will explore a new Apache-licensed lightweight distributed in-memory cache that allows multiple applications to consume Arrow directly using the Arrow RPC and IPC protocols. Jacques offers an overview of the system design and deployment architecture, focusing on the cache life-cycle, update patterns, cache cohesion, and appropriate use cases. He will provide an overview on how data science, analytical, and custom applications can all leverage the cache simultaneously as well as the trade-offs around in-memory representations, data size, and balancing working memory with cache overhead.

As the co-creators of Apache Arrow, Dremio recently launched a new Apache-licensed open source technology, The Gandiva Initiative for Apache Arrow. Apache Arrow was created by Dremio to provide the core data building block for heterogeneous data infrastructures and tools, including Spark, Python, R, BI, RDBMS, NoSQL, and file systems. During the conference, Dremio will be offering complimentary copies of its books, Understanding Apache Arrow and BI on Big Data – What Are Your Options?.

About Dremio

Dremio is the Data-as-a-Service Platform company. Created by veterans of open source and big data technologies, and the co-creators of Apache Arrow, Dremio is a fundamentally new approach to data analytics that helps companies get more value from their data, faster. Dremio makes data engineering teams more productive, and data consumers more self-sufficient. For more information, visit www.dremio.com.

Founded in 2015, Dremio is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. Investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Redpoint, Norwest Venture Partners, and Cisco Investments. Connect with Dremio on GitHub, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

