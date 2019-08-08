Dresner Advisory Services Announces 2019 Industry Excellence Awards

NASHUA, N.H., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today announced its 2019 Industry Excellence Award winners acknowledging vendors who have achieved a leadership position in the company’s 2019 Wisdom of CrowdsÒ Business Intelligence (BI), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), and/or Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI) Market Studies. The reports are based on data collected from end users and provide a broad assessment of each market including current usage, key drivers, technology priorities, and future intentions, as well as performance ratings of relevant vendors.



The Dresner Advisory Services Industry Excellence Awards winners have achieved leadership status in two industry-rating models included in each research report. The Customer Experience model considers the real-world experience of customers working with a vendor’s technology solution on a daily basis, plotting the various customer touch points against sentiment surrounding product and technology. The Vendor Credibility Model considers a vendor’s relationship with customers, plotting perceived value for price paid against a calculated “confidence” score.

“Our research is uniquely constructed to provide a clear, end-user perspective of the market, both in current deployment trends and future intentions, as well as an unbiased assessment of industry suppliers,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “We congratulate the 2019 Industry Excellence winners on receiving top marks from customers.”

The 2019 Industry Excellence Awards go to 19 vendors across five categories: Overall Leader, Customer Experience Leader, Technology Leader, Credibility Leader, and Trust Leader.

Overall Leaders

Overall leadership awards recognize vendors who demonstrate excellence across all categories of measurement: product/technology, sales and service, value, and confidence.

Overall Leaders for Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI) are Google and Snowflake.

Overall Leaders for Business Intelligence (BI) are Dimensional Insight, Domo, Information Builders, Jedox, Looker, Pyramid Analytics, and Sisense.

Overall Leaders for Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) are Centage, Jedox, Host Analytics, OneStream Software, and Prophix.

Customer Experience and Technology Leaders

Customer Experience Leaders are vendors who demonstrate high levels of sales and service as well as product/technology. Technology Leaders are vendors with strong product offerings.

Customer Experience Leaders for BI are Board International, MicroStrategy, Salesforce, Tableau, and Zoomdata.

Board International is a Customer Experience Leader for EPM.

Technology Leaders for BI are Google and SAP.

SAP is a Technology Leader for EPM.

Credibility and Trust Leaders

Credibility Leaders are vendors whose customers reflect a high level of confidence and sense of value for price paid. Trust Leaders are vendors whose customers reported a solid perceived confidence.

Google is a Credibility Leader for BI.

Trust Leaders for BI are Board International, MicroStrategy, Salesforce, Tableau, and Zoomdata.

Trust Leaders for EPM are Board International and SAP.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information on the research, visit www.dresneradvisory.com .

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

