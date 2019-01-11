Dresner Partners Joins Mergers Alliance Partnership

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago with offices in New York City, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif., announced today that it has joined Mergers Alliance, a partnership of award winning corporate finance specialists who provide high quality advice to organizations which require international reach for their M&A strategies. Mergers Alliance currently has 204 professionals working in 39 offices across 24 countries.









“We are very pleased to welcome Dresner Partners into our global partnership,” said Stas Michael, Managing Director of Mergers Alliance. “Not only has Dresner Partners been a leader in middle-marketing investment banking in the United States for decades, the firm has maintained a strong international presence and completed numerous cross-border deals, including several award-winning international transactions over its nearly 30-year-history. We look forward to working closely with Steve Dresner and his colleagues at Dresner Partners.”

“We are delighted to join Mergers Alliance, which has grown rapidly to become one of the world’s premier M&A Partnerships,” said Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners. “Not only do we share similar core values with a focus on delivering excellent service, but we also ensure the best possible outcomes for clients regardless of sector or geography. We look forward to collaborating with our Mergers Alliance partners to create mutual long-term success.”

Since the start of 2012 Mergers Alliance partner firms have collectively completed over 800 deals in 30 countries with an aggregate value of over US$40.2 billion. Mergers Alliance is consistently ranked among the Top 25 M&A advisors for mid-market transactions.

Dresner Partners was awarded the International Information Technology and Telecom Deal of The Year in 2017 and the Cross Border Deal of The Year ($250MM to $500MM) in 2018, both from The M&A Advisor.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Irvine and Palo Alto, Calif. For 28 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public and investor relations. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com . You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners .

About Mergers Alliance

Mergers Alliance is a partnership of award winning corporate finance specialists who provide high quality advice to organisations who require international reach for their M&A strategies. We focus on local and international deals up to US$500 million in value across a wide range of sectors. Since the start of 2012 our partner firms have collectively completed over 800 deals, in 30 countries worldwide with an aggregate value of over US$40.2 billion. Each of our partner firms is an independent local specialist with an extensive transactional track record within their territories. All partners are authorized by their local financial services regulator. Over the past 10 years our professionals have been recognised as authorities on international corporate finance transactions and in particular the Mergers Alliance advisers have built up a reputation for being: highly experienced in executing international transactions, specialists in a wide range of industry sectors, entrepreneurial and committed to delivering the best deals for their clients. More information is available at www.mergers-alliance.com .

