Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. : Declares Monthly Distribution

01/29/2019 | 05:09pm EST

On January 29, 2019, Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DCF) today declared a distribution of $0.054 per share of common stock, payable on February 27, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2019. The ex-dividend date is February 11, 2019. The previous distribution declared in December 2018 was $0.054 per share of common stock.

The Fund intends to pay most, but likely not all, of its net income to common shareholders in monthly income dividends. As portfolio and market conditions may change, the distribution rate, the composition of the distribution and the Fund's policy to declare distributions monthly may be subject to change, including by the Board of Directors.


© Business Wire 2019
