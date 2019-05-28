Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. : Declares Monthly Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 05:10pm EDT

Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DCF) today declared a distribution of $0.054 per share of common stock, payable on June 25, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 11, 2019. The ex-dividend date is June 10, 2019. The previous distribution declared in April was $0.054 per share of common stock.

The Fund intends to pay most, but likely not all, of its net income to common shareholders in monthly income dividends. As portfolio and market conditions may change, the distribution rate, the composition of the distribution and the Fund's policy to declare distributions monthly may be subject to change, including by the Board of Directors.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:46pVORNADO REALTY TRUST : Extends $375 Million Loan on 888 Seventh Avenue
AQ
05:46pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR PSMT, INVVY, MOMO AND AOS : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
05:46pROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Lawsuit
BU
05:46pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Investors (FND)
BU
05:44pHEMISPHERE MEDIA : Appoints Sonia Dulá to its Board of Directors
PU
05:44pRosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.; Expanded Class Period – RICK
BU
05:40pGravitas Announces Sale and Investment Solicitation Process
NE
05:39pJUNE 24, 2019 INDIVIOR PLC INVESTOR DEADLINE : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That Approximately One Month Remains to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Class Against Indivior PLC – INVVY
GL
05:38pSPRINT CLASS ACTION : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That Approximately Three Weeks Remain to Make a Motion For Lead Plaintiff In a Class Action Against Sprint Corporation
GL
05:36pVornado Receives $500 Million From Redemption of Preferred Equity in 640 Fifth Avenue
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba plans bumper $20 billion HK listing to boost investment war chest - sources
2LONMIN PLC : LONMIN : shareholders approve takeover by Sibanye-Stillwater
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : SAS says tough to hit full-year goal after pilot strike
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : France wants FCA-Renault job guarantees and Nissan on board
5ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : ZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV DD : First Information on the 44th General Meeting of Shareho..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About