Drilling Bits Market in Oil and Gas 2020-2024 | Migration of Drilling Into Unconventional Areas to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the drilling bits market in oil and gas and it is poised to grow by $ 1382.30 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drilling Bits Market in Oil and Gas 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., Bellwether Resources International Inc., Bit Brokers International Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Drill King International LP, Drilling Products Inc., Halliburton Co., National Oilwell Varco Inc., and Sandvik AB are some of the major market participants. Although migration of drilling into unconventional areas will offer immense growth opportunities, decreasing profitability of upstream petroleum companies will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Migration of drilling into unconventional areas has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, decreasing profitability of upstream petroleum companies might hamper market growth.
Drilling bits market in oil and gas 2020-2024 : Segmentation
Drilling bits market in oil and gas is segmented as below:
-
Product
-
Fixed Cutter Bits
-
Roller Cone Cutter Bits
-
Application
-
Geography
-
North America
-
MEA
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
South America
Drilling bits market in oil and gas 2020-2024 : Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our drilling bits market in oil and gas report covers the following areas:
-
Drilling bits market in oil and gas size
-
Drilling bits market in oil and gas trends
-
Drilling bits market in oil and gas industry analysis
This study identifies the use of biomass as a fuel in boiler as one of the prime reasons driving the growth of drilling bits market in oil and gas growth during the next few years.
Drilling bits market in oil and gas 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Drilling bits market in oil and gas, including some of the vendors such as Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., Bellwether Resources International Inc., Bit Brokers International Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Drill King International LP, Drilling Products Inc., Halliburton Co., National Oilwell Varco Inc., and Sandvik AB. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Drilling bits market in oil and gas are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Drilling bits market in oil and gas 2020-2024 : Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of drilling bits market in oil and gas during the next five years
-
Estimation of the size of drilling bits market in oil and gas and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the drilling bits market in oil and gas
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in drilling bits market in oil and gas
