Drilling permit for well 6507/4-1 in production licence 1009

03/08/2020 The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has granted ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS a drilling permit for well 6507/4-1, cf. Section 15 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Well 6507/4-1 will be drilled from the Leiv Eiriksson drilling facility in position 65°38'14.31'N and 7°1'18.46'E after concluding the drilling of wildcat well 16/1-33 S for Spirit Energy Norway AS in production licence 780.

The drilling programme for well 6507/4-1 relates to the drilling of wildcat wells in production licence 1009. ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 65 per cent.

The other licensee is PGNiG Upstream Norway AS (35 per cent). The area in this licence consists of parts of blocks 6507/4 and 6506/6. The well will be drilled about 27 kilometres southwest of the Skarv field.

Production licence 1009 was awarded on 1 March 2019 (APA 2018). This is the first exploration well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

Per Henning Sæle Tel: +47 51 87 64 58

Updated: 03/08/2020

