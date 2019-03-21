Drink it Up; Cannabis/Hemp Infused Beverage Distribution Agreements In Full Swing

POINT ROBERTS, Wash. and DELTA, British Columbia, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investorideas.com , a leading investor news resource covering hemp and cannabis stocks releases a snapshot focusing on the latest distribution agreements for cannabis/hemp infused beverages as companies prepare for legal sales.



There has been an abundance of speculation surrounding the beverage section of the cannabis/hemp industry but that is coming to an end, as many companies reach distribution deals to have their products on shelves and available online.

American Premium Water Corporation ( OTC: HIPH ) is looking at both avenues, having announced that it has launched an updated e-commerce website for its LALPINA CBD brand. The new website will be at www.lalpinahydrocbd.com and will utilize GreenBox POS’ proprietary blockchain based payment process technology, which will allow for uninterrupted e-commerce sales.

American Premium CEO, Ryan Fishoff, commented, “I am happy to announce that LALPINA has a new e-commerce website for its CBD beverage. The Company has been working on this project for awhile; I feel that LALPINA has a website that is commiserate for its stature in the industry. Having GreenBox’s blockchain payment processing technology will give the Company stability on its online sales channel, which will allow us to ramp up social media marketing and sales initiatives.”

This came after the company announced that its LALPINA CBD will be sold in General Nutrition Center locations, one of the world’s largest vendors of health and nutritional products, with over 4600 outlets in the US and 1900 international stores.

Weekend Unlimited Inc. ( CSE: POT ) ( OTC: WKULF ) recently announced that Verve Beverage Company has scheduled production for its CHAMP Energy and Verve beverage lines.

“We specifically targeted this point in time to launch our Full Spectrum Hemp products into the market as part of our activation at the HEMP TODAY experience at SXSW™ this week,” said Mr. Brad Robb, President of VBC.

“This represents a significant achievement for the Company, launching our brands with a focus on revenue generation. The VBC brand team is advancing their plan to reach market right on our schedule, the responses to the product line from distributors has allowed us to produce an aggressive first run to accelerate the build out and recognition of VBC's product brands into the consumer marketplace,” said Weekend Unlimited President and CEO, Mr. Paul Chu.

Koios Beverage Corp. ( CSE: KBEV ) ( OTC: KBEVF ) recently provided a corporate update on their sales and distribution.

From the news:

“During Q1 of 2019, Management's priorities and main focus were to secure major retail distribution and to drive sales through its e-commerce and Amazon platforms. During the first quarter, Koios secured supplier agreements with two of the largest retailers in the world and added an additional 4,000 retail locations carrying its products across the United States. Purchase orders from February 1, 2019 through March 13, 2019 total more than CAD$734,876 excluding online revenue. Based on the success of sales obtained from its current channels and conversations with its retail partners, Management estimates that it will add an additional 2,500 retail locations carrying its products across the United States in Q2 of 2019.”

Zenabis Global Inc. ( TSXV: ZENA ) seems to be waiting until October when Canadian legislation is expected to change to allow for edibles and beverages. The company announced its beverage plans back in January with the acquisition of 51% of Hillsboro Corp Inc. ("True Buch").

From the news:

“True Buch is a kombucha company with expertise in the creation of cultured tea beverages. True Buch cultured tea beverages are raw, unpasteurized, gluten free and non-GMO, with over 11 distinct flavours. Zenabis and True Buch intend to draw on each other's expertise to infuse cannabis into True Buch beverages when permitted under applicable laws and regulations, creating a cultured tea beverage CBD or THC product.”

With product sales now within reach, either online or in store, investors will finally have a more realistic assessment of the beverage sector within the cannabis industry. We can expect more and more eyes to be on the Q3 and Q4 financials of multiple cannabis/hemp beverage companies as many are expected to have live sales in the coming months.

