Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP : New Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Petitions on Collated Steel Staples from China, Korea, and Taiwan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

Kyocera Senco Industrial Tools, Inc. ('petitioner'), on June 6, 2019, filed antidumping (AD) petitions on imports of certain collated steel staples from China, Korea, and Taiwan and a countervailing duty (CVD) petition on imports of certain collated steel staples from China.

The U.S. AD law imposes special tariffs to counteract imports that are sold in the United States at less than 'normal value.' The U.S. CVD law imposes special tariffs to counteract imports that are sold in the United States with the benefit of foreign government subsidies. For AD/CVD duties to be imposed, the U.S. government must determine not only that dumping and/or subsidies are occurring, but also that there is 'material injury' (or threat thereof) by reason of the dumped and/or subsidized imports. Importers are liable for any potential AD/CVD duties imposed. In addition, these investigations could impact purchasers by increasing prices and/or decreasing supply of certain collated steel staples.

Scope

The scope of this investigation is certain collated steel staples. Certain collated steel staples subject to this proceeding are made from steel wire having a nominal diameter from 0.0345 inch to 0.0830 inch, inclusive, have a nominal leg length from 0.25 inch to 3.0 inches, inclusive, and a nominal crown width from 0.187 inch to 1.125 inch, inclusive.
Certain collated steel staples may be manufactured from any type of steel, and are included in the scope of the investigation regardless of whether they are uncoated or coated, and regardless of the type or number of coatings, including but not limited to coatings to inhibit corrosion.

Certain collated steel staples may be collated using any material or combination of materials, including but not limited to adhesive, glue, and adhesive film or adhesive or paper tape.

Certain collated steel staples are generally made to American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) specification ASTM F1667-17, but can also be made to other specifications. Regardless of any applicable specification, 'however, all certain collated steel staples exhibiting the physical characteristics of the written scope description are included in the scope.

Certain collated steel staples subject to this investigation are currently classifiable under subheading 8305.20.00.00 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS). While the HTSUS subheading is provided for convenience and for customs purposes, the written description of the subject merchandise is dispositive.

Alleged Dumping Margins

The petitioner alleges the following dumping margins:

  • China: 119.68 percent to 122.92 percent
  • Korea: 10.23 percent to 14.25 percent
  • Taiwan: 47.35 percent

Estimated Schedule of Investigations

  • June 6, 2019 - Petition is filed
  • June 26, 2019 - DOC initiates investigation
  • June 27, 2019 - ITC staff conference
  • July 22, 2019 - Deadline for ITC preliminary injury determinations
  • August 30, 2019 - Deadline for DOC preliminary CVD determination, if not postponed
  • November 4, 2019 - Deadline for DOC preliminary CVD determination, if fully postponed
  • November 13, 2019 - Deadline for DOC preliminary AD determination, if not postponed
  • January 2, 2020 - Deadline for DOC preliminary AD determination, if fully postponed
  • May 18, 2020 - Deadline for DOC final AD determinations, if both preliminary and final determinations are fully postponed
  • July 1, 2020 - Deadline for ITC final injury determinations, assuming fully postponed DOC deadlines

For further information, contact Douglas J. Heffner, Richard P. Ferrin, or any other member of the Customs and International Trade Team.

Disclaimer

Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 21:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pAs Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
RE
05:39pTrump tariffs could sink Mexican peso to lowest point this year - analysts
RE
05:38pDRINKER BIDDLE & REATH LLP : New Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Petitions on Collated Steel Staples from China, Korea, and Taiwan
PU
05:33pAs Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
RE
05:23pPence says encouraged that Mexico is willing to do more on immigration
RE
05:23pVIA CHRISTI HOSPITALS WICHITA : AMG Via Christi Wichita area's first to offer innovative treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia
PU
05:21pMEXICO OFFERS TO SEND NATIONAL GUARD TO SOUTHERN BORDER TO STEM MIGRATION : sources
RE
05:21pWHITE HOUSE STANDS FIRM ON MONDAY DEADLINE FOR MEXICO TARIFFS : spokeswoman
RE
05:21pU.S. House panel chairman says he'll seek to block any tariffs on Mexico
RE
05:21pU.S. MULLS DELAYING THREATENED TARIFFS ON MEXICAN PRODUCTS : Bloomberg
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1France seeks to fend off blame for FCA-Renault deal collapse
2CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO LTD : China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in trade war
3CMC MARKETS PLC : CMC Markets chief says worst is over after profit plunges 90%
4APPLE : JPMorgan to shutter its smartphone bank account a year after nationwide launch
5GVC HOLDINGS : GVC : dealt bloody nose as investors rebel against remuneration report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About