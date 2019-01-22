Drive Weather App Launches to Help Motorists Prepare For The Changing Weather Along Each Point in the Road Trip

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year in the U.S., there are approximately 1.2 million weather-related crashes . Today, the Drive Weather app launches on iOS and Android to help lower that number and bring peace of mind and safer driving conditions to drivers across the U.S. With government-recognized weather reports visualized with simple and easy to understand icons, this app prepares drivers for the weather ahead. To date, there are countless map apps and weather apps available, but Drive Weather combines the two and shows the weather as you get to each point on your drive based on a set departure time.



Simply plug in your starting and ending points and select your route. Once you choose your route, the weather along it is displayed using data from the National Weather Service. The application displays icons depicting cloud cover, precipitation, fog, hail, smoke, haze, snow, thunderstorms, temperature and wind. It can also show the radar over your route and the severity of these weather patterns, ranging from light to heavy. On the bottom of the screen, there’s a seven-day slider that can be used to find the ideal window of time to start your journey. The seven-day time machine scrolls to shows what kind of weather is coming, so you can plan to delay your departure until the storm passes, or even schedule in layovers during the trip to wait out the storm.

“I drew the idea for Drive Weather from my experience as a pilot and knowing how dangerous and unpredictable weather can be,” said creator and founder of Drive Weather, Paxton Calvanese. “I wanted to bring the technology that I developed in my aviation app wx24Pilot to monitor weather in the skies and apply it to roads to help drivers be more prepared for weather changes.”

Extreme weather conditions, like rain showers and snow storms are a major hazard to drivers because this kind of inclement weather can affect the ability to see the road and creates slippery conditions. Before heading out on long road trips for spring break, summer travel, going back to school and more, drivers should use Drive Weather to help map out and plan for their trip.

The Drive Weather app can be found in the Google Play and iTunes app stores. Drive Weather is free for the first seven days and then a subscription is $9.99/year. For more information, visit driveweatherapp.com .

About Drive Weather

Drive Weather was created to make traveling safer for drivers across the United States. By providing an accessible tool to see the weather along a route, Drive Weather enables drivers to make safer decisions about how to prepare, when to leave and when to pull over.

Drive Weather is one of a suite of weather apps designed by Paxton Calvanese for simplicity and ease of use. The founder’s other two weather-based applications are Atmosphere Weather and Wx24Pilot. Atmosphere Weather similarly utilizes icons, and the “Time Machine” slider to show users what the weather will look like over the course of a week. Wx24Pilot is for professional and recreational pilots alike and shows the weather conditions along the fight path.