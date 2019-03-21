DriveSavers : Offers California Flood Victims Free Data Recovery of Wet Computer Hard Drives

DriveSavers,
the worldwide leader in data
recovery, today announced it will provide free data recovery
services to Russian River, California residents who have lost critical
data as a result of the devastating flooding that occurred in February
and March of 2019. The company is donating time, resources and years of
expertise to provide up to $1,000,000 worth of data recoveries from
water-damaged hard drives. Eligible devices include external hard
drives, desktop computers and laptops.
“DriveSavers is known worldwide for recovering data from severely
traumatized devices including those that have been dropped, burnt,
crushed, and submerged in water,” said Scott Moyer, president of
DriveSavers. “We offer our expertise to those who’ve lost irreplaceable
data like photos and videos of loved ones, business files and financial
records.”
The free recovery service is available now for victims of the
February/March 2019 flooding. Because exposure to water and air cause
corrosion on circuitry, customers must contact DriveSavers and ship
devices no later than April 30, 2019. Limited to one device per business
or household. Customers needing additional recoveries, and those with
multi-drive devices such as RAID,
NAS and SAN devices, are eligible for a 50% discount off regular service
fees.
DriveSavers will accept as many water-damaged devices that it can up to
$1,000,000 in services. However, it may further limit the number of free
recoveries based on workload and availability of personnel.
Those who require data recovery should call DriveSavers immediately at
800.440.1904 or visit www.drivesaversdatarecovery.com.
Data recovery advisors are available by phone seven days a week.
About DriveSavers
With over 33 years of award-winning success, a technologically advanced
Certified ISO Class 5 Cleanroom and proprietary tools, DriveSavers
retrieves irreplaceable data from every type of storage device. The
company has a proven track record of overcoming physical damage to
devices caused by flooding, fire, mechanical damage, common drive
failures, malware and more. Their broad range of customers includes home
users, small businesses, Fortune 500 companies, government, healthcare
organizations and creative professionals. The company partners with
AT&T, Newegg and Fry’s Electronics. Satisfied customers include: Bank of
America, Google, Lucasfilm, NASA and many more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190321005167/en/