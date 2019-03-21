Log in
DriveSavers : Offers California Flood Victims Free Data Recovery of Wet Computer Hard Drives

03/21/2019

Industry leader offers free data recovery services to Russian River residents

DriveSavers, the worldwide leader in data recovery, today announced it will provide free data recovery services to Russian River, California residents who have lost critical data as a result of the devastating flooding that occurred in February and March of 2019. The company is donating time, resources and years of expertise to provide up to $1,000,000 worth of data recoveries from water-damaged hard drives. Eligible devices include external hard drives, desktop computers and laptops.

“DriveSavers is known worldwide for recovering data from severely traumatized devices including those that have been dropped, burnt, crushed, and submerged in water,” said Scott Moyer, president of DriveSavers. “We offer our expertise to those who’ve lost irreplaceable data like photos and videos of loved ones, business files and financial records.”

The free recovery service is available now for victims of the February/March 2019 flooding. Because exposure to water and air cause corrosion on circuitry, customers must contact DriveSavers and ship devices no later than April 30, 2019. Limited to one device per business or household. Customers needing additional recoveries, and those with multi-drive devices such as RAID, NAS and SAN devices, are eligible for a 50% discount off regular service fees.

DriveSavers will accept as many water-damaged devices that it can up to $1,000,000 in services. However, it may further limit the number of free recoveries based on workload and availability of personnel.

Those who require data recovery should call DriveSavers immediately at 800.440.1904 or visit www.drivesaversdatarecovery.com. Data recovery advisors are available by phone seven days a week.

About DriveSavers

With over 33 years of award-winning success, a technologically advanced Certified ISO Class 5 Cleanroom and proprietary tools, DriveSavers retrieves irreplaceable data from every type of storage device. The company has a proven track record of overcoming physical damage to devices caused by flooding, fire, mechanical damage, common drive failures, malware and more. Their broad range of customers includes home users, small businesses, Fortune 500 companies, government, healthcare organizations and creative professionals. The company partners with AT&T, Newegg and Fry’s Electronics. Satisfied customers include: Bank of America, Google, Lucasfilm, NASA and many more.


