Driven Adds Capacity, Provides "Buy Now" Option to Brands and Helps Local Restaurants In Response to COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Deliveries, Inc. (the "Company" or Driven) (OTC: DRVD), California's fastest growing online cannabis retailer and direct-to-consumer logistics company, announced today that it has expanded operations at three of its fulfillment centers and launched two programs to help both industry and local businesses.

Mainstream food delivery companies such as Waitr and Blue Apron have reported major increases in demand. Similarly, demand for cannabis delivery has also soared since the State of California urged its residents to stay home, avoid crowds, and forced the closure of non-essential establishments such as bars, nightclubs, and now limited restaurant operations. Driven's consumer-facing brands Ganjarunner , Budee , and Mountain High have all seen week over week growth of over 100%.

"We are hiring in all departments to keep up with the increased demand," said Salvador Villanueva, President of Driven Deliveries. "We are onboarding new drivers daily," he added. The company has posted openings for 50 new drivers this week, as well as 10 openings for customer service representatives in both Oakland and Los Angeles facilities to help keep up with demand. In addition to the expansion, extra steps are being taken to ensure safe deliveries by limiting contact with products and customers through the use of protective, disposable gloves. Additionally, safety precautions have been communicated to the company's employees. "Many of our customers are depending on us to deliver cannabis as part of a medicinal treatment. It is more than just recreation," said Villanueva.

The company also announced it has been collaborating with cannabis brands to help move inventory by selling directly to consumers through its Ganjarunner brand stores. Brands can add a "buy now" option to their website which will take consumers to a branded experience inside the Ganjarunner e-commerce platform. "We have helped over 10 brands so far and have another 10 looking to join," said Christian Schenk, CEO Driven Deliveries. "As an industry, we have made great strides in combating the black market and together we have to ensure consumers can maintain access to licensed, safe products or risk losing momentum in the elimination of illegal cannabis," Schenk added.

To further help the community of small businesses, Driven is partnering with local restaurants that have been impacted by the crisis, offering them free placement on digital and print flyers that will be included in the bags with all deliveries and distributed via email. Starting in Los Angeles County, customers will receive offers and discounts at establishments within five miles of their homes, incentivizing them to continue to support local businesses during this trying time. Restaurants can sign up for the program by registering online at www.ganjazones.com . The program is expected to launch on Saturday and will continue to expand across the state as more merchants participate. "We have seen enormous growth in the delivery category, but many small businesses are suffering," said Schenk. We believe that many of our customers would find value in knowing what meal options are available to them during the closures and everyone loves a good deal. It's a win, win." he added.

About Driven:

Driven Deliveries, Inc., is the first publicly traded cannabis delivery service operating within the United States. Founded by experienced technology and cannabis executives, the company provides e-commerce solutions, online sales, and on-demand cannabis delivery, in select cities where allowed by law. Driven offers legal cannabis consumers the ability to purchase and receive their marijuana in a fast and convenient manner. By 2020, legitimate cannabis revenue in the U.S. market is projected to hit $23 billion. By leveraging consumer trends, and offering a proprietary, turnkey delivery system to its customers, management believes it is uniquely positioned to best serve the needs of the emerging cannabis industry and capture notable market share within the sector. For more information, please visit www.DRVD.com and review Driven's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that we will achieve these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Brian Hayek

858-531-6465

brian@drvd.com

SOURCE Driven Deliveries, Inc.