Driven by Its Successful Debut, the Second Annual International HealthTech Innovation Days Will Take Place in Paris on June 22nd & 23rd

02/19/2020 | 02:02am EST

Unparalleled HealthTech forum helps drive and foster collaborations within the European healthcare and life sciences ecosystems to advance and accelerate patient solutions

Launched in 2019 by France Biotech and driven by its successful debut, the second annual HealthTech Innovation Days (HTID®) will be held in Paris on June 22nd and June 23rd, 2020. The pre-eminent industry event brings together leaders in health technology, international pharmaceutical companies, investors, key opinion leaders, and patient associations with the goal of advancing access to cutting-edge health technologies for all patients.

“Europe is brimming with game-changing, life science start-ups and SMEs looking for the right support to make their innovations available to patients and meet the medical challenges of the future. The objective of HTID is to become the cornerstone of exchanges between key industry players,” said Maryvonne Hiance, President of HTID.

Nearly 30,000 medical technology companies are working to develop groundbreaking medical advances in Europe. With the purpose of contributing to the sustainable future of healthcare, the HTID will gather together an active community of young innovative companies and a network of international experts from across industries including academia, government and finance.

“We created this event with patients’ best interests in mind. The goal is to build partnerships within the health and finance industry so all patients can have access to the most advanced technologies and care,” said Franck Mouthon, President of France Biotech.

Last year, more than 500 health and life science professionals attended the first iteration of the event, organized by France Biotech, which helped to facilitate more than 900 private meetings.

For more information, please visit: http://www.htid-paris.com.

About HTID

The purpose of this event is to drive and foster collaborations within the European healthcare and life sciences ecosystems. The HealthTech Innovation Days gather the whole healthcare community together to discuss new trends in research & development. They also feature conferences and panel discussions, networking and private meetings between innovative European HealthTech companies, pharmaceutical companies, life sciences-specialized investors, healthcare experts, KOL and institutional representatives. In addition to the ongoing private networking, attendees can expect roundtables focused on critical economic and political issues that impact health technology developments. The HealthTech Innovation Days are intended for publicly listed companies whose market capitalization is at least €20 million, or for privately held biotech firms whose drug candidates are currently undergoing late Phase I studies. For medtech companies, medical devices must have already obtained the CE mark in Europe or FDA approval in the United States. Details of the roundtables will be announced in the coming weeks. http://www.htid-paris.com/

About France Biotech

Founded in 1997, France Biotech is an independent association that brings together HealthTech entrepreneurs and their expert partners. It actively contributes to meet the many challenges of the HealthTech industry (i.e. companies’ financing, innovation-related taxes, regulatory and market access related issues) and offers concrete competition and solutions through its commissions and working groups. The goal is to help startups and SMEs become international leaders capable of rapidly developing and bringing innovative solutions to patients. http://www.france-biotech.fr/


© Business Wire 2020
