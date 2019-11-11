Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Driven to End Hunger, Walser Auto Campus Launches Food Donation Campaign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 06:24pm EST

Wichita-Based Automotive Group Walser Kicks Off Annual Food Donation Event With Nonprofit Kansas Food Bank

Walser Auto Campus is kicking off the giving season with Drive to End Hunger – a weeklong food drive happening at all Walser locations. From November 11 – 18, the Walser Auto Campus will serve as a collection point for donations of nonperishable food items to support the Kansas Food Bank.

In addition, the Walser Foundation will match $1 per every pound of food collected. Financial contributions are also being accepted online. Kansas Food Bank, which serves over 85 counties regionally, says it provides meals to over 215,000 Kansans who rely on its network annually.

“With multiple donation locations on one campus, this was a natural partnership for us,” said Nancy Warner, Director of the Walser Foundation. “It’s easy to donate in one place and supporting the Kansas Food Bank and those in need falls right in line with our Core Values of doing the right thing. Plus, our employees really enjoy getting behind our volunteer efforts in the community. Many of our donations come straight from our employees.”

The Drive to End Hunger is open to the public. Donations are being accepted at all dealerships on the Walser Auto Campus. Minneapolis-based Walser Automotive Group began the Drive to End Hunger campaign in 2015. Nearly 500 pounds of food were donated from Walser Auto Campus to the Kansas Food bank in 2018.

About Walser Automotive Group
Through over 60 years of service, Walser Automotive Group has become a pioneer in the automotive industry. Walser operates 26 dealerships featuring major and luxury brands throughout Minnesota and Kansas. Walser is passionate about giving back to the communities where its employees live and work. Walser commits 5 percent of all pre-tax earnings to the Walser Foundation annually to support local nonprofit education and workforce development initiatives.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:42pFERRO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:42pSEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas Joins LA Family Housing to Make Hundreds of Thanksgiving Dinner Kits for Those in Need
PR
06:40pCOMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Warns of Margin Pressure After Mixed Quarter --Update
DJ
06:38pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : to Buy Out Craft-Brewing Company
DJ
06:37pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Dropbox, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – DBX
GL
06:36pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Overstock.com, Inc. - OSTK
GL
06:34pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Domo, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – DOMO
GL
06:31pGlobal Baby Monitors Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Angelcare and Dorel Industries (Dorel Juvenile Group) | Technavio
BU
06:31pORGANIGRAM : Provides Corporate Update
BU
06:29pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in The Chemours Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CC
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1YAGEO CORPORATION : YAGEO : to Acquire KEMET for US$27.20 Per Share in Cash
2INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. : INFORMATION SERVICES : ISG Presents 2019 ISG Star of Excellence Award&trade..
3DEXUS FINANCE PTY LIMITED: Settlement of first tranche of 201 Elizabeth Street Sydney
4TIDEWATER INC. : TIDEWATER: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
5Driven to End Hunger, Walser Automotive Group Launches Food Donation Campaign

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group