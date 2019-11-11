Driven to End Hunger, Walser Auto Campus Launches Food Donation Campaign

Wichita-Based Automotive Group Walser Kicks Off Annual Food Donation Event With Nonprofit Kansas Food Bank

Walser Auto Campus is kicking off the giving season with Drive to End Hunger – a weeklong food drive happening at all Walser locations. From November 11 – 18, the Walser Auto Campus will serve as a collection point for donations of nonperishable food items to support the Kansas Food Bank.

In addition, the Walser Foundation will match $1 per every pound of food collected. Financial contributions are also being accepted online. Kansas Food Bank, which serves over 85 counties regionally, says it provides meals to over 215,000 Kansans who rely on its network annually.

“With multiple donation locations on one campus, this was a natural partnership for us,” said Nancy Warner, Director of the Walser Foundation. “It’s easy to donate in one place and supporting the Kansas Food Bank and those in need falls right in line with our Core Values of doing the right thing. Plus, our employees really enjoy getting behind our volunteer efforts in the community. Many of our donations come straight from our employees.”

The Drive to End Hunger is open to the public. Donations are being accepted at all dealerships on the Walser Auto Campus. Minneapolis-based Walser Automotive Group began the Drive to End Hunger campaign in 2015. Nearly 500 pounds of food were donated from Walser Auto Campus to the Kansas Food bank in 2018.

About Walser Automotive Group

Through over 60 years of service, Walser Automotive Group has become a pioneer in the automotive industry. Walser operates 26 dealerships featuring major and luxury brands throughout Minnesota and Kansas. Walser is passionate about giving back to the communities where its employees live and work. Walser commits 5 percent of all pre-tax earnings to the Walser Foundation annually to support local nonprofit education and workforce development initiatives.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005688/en/