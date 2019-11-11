Driven to End Hunger, Walser Automotive Group Launches Food Donation Campaign

Minneapolis-Based Automotive Group Walser Kicks Off Annual Food Donation Event With Nonprofit Second Harvest Heartland

Walser Automotive Group is kicking off the giving season with a weeklong food drive at all Walser locations. From November 11 – 18, every Walser dealership will serve as a collection point for donations of nonperishable food items to support Second Harvest Heartland.

In addition, the Walser Foundation will match $1 per every pound of food collected. Financial contributions are also being accepted online. Second Harvest Heartland, one of the nation’s largest food banks, says one in 11 Minnesotans struggle with hunger. The food bank can provide three meals to Minnesota families in need with the donation of just one dollar.

“With our multiple locations around the Twin Cities metro, this was a natural partnership for us,” said Nancy Warner, Director of the Walser Foundation. “It’s easy to donate and supporting Second Harvest and those in need falls right in line with our Core Values of doing the right thing. Plus, our employees really enjoy getting behind our volunteer efforts in the community. Many of our donations come straight from our employees.”

The Drive to End Hunger is open to the public. Donations are being accepted at all Walser dealerships and both Walser Collision & Glass locations in Bloomington and Plymouth. Walser began the Drive to End Hunger campaign in 2015 and donated over 2,300 pounds of food to Second Harvest Heartland during its donation drive in 2018.

About Walser Automotive Group

Through over 60 years of service, Walser Automotive Group has become a pioneer in the automotive industry. Walser operates 26 dealerships featuring major and luxury brands throughout Minnesota and Kansas. Walser is passionate about giving back to the communities where its employees live and work. Walser commits 5 percent of all pre-tax earnings to the Walser Foundation annually to support local nonprofit education and workforce development initiatives.

