Driverbase.com Launches AI Powered Car Search to Connect Drivers with Their Optimal Vehicle

Today Driverbase Inc. announced the public launch of a data-driven car
search platform to serve drivers based in the United States. This free
service connects driver data, driving routes, and current vehicles to
provide personalized vehicle recommendations in real time. Driverbase
helps drivers discover the car that will maximize their ownership
experience based on their unique situation.
“Our mission is to deliver a better car search. We provide drivers with
vehicle recommendations to help them own the right car at the right time
and plan ahead for future purchases. Progressing from invite-only phase
to public launch will generate the data necessary to scale our
artificial intelligence model training and inference,” said Dan Jackson,
CEO at Driverbase Inc.
Automotive Industry at a Glance
-
This year, 17.09MM1 drivers will spend an estimated $628B
to purchase one of 230+ new models from 37.32MM2 vehicles
in inventory distributed by one of 18K+ dealerships.
-
The car shopping process is time consuming and painful. Car-buying
journeys now include “900 digital touch-points in a 3 month period
with 71% on mobile”3 according to a recent Google study.
-
Recently, average incentives reached a record high of over $4,000 per
car as manufacturers struggle to capture the attention of the active
car buyer.
About Driverbase Inc.
Founded in 2018, Driverbase Inc. is an independent, data-driven car
search platform. Our mission is to deliver a better car search
experience. Driverbase has compiled vehicle information and implemented
artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to calculate the
optimal vehicle recommendations for every driver.
