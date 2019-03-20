Log in
Driverbase.com Launches AI Powered Car Search to Connect Drivers with Their Optimal Vehicle

03/20/2019 | 12:21pm EDT

Open a free account, add vehicles and driving routes to unlock recommendations

Today Driverbase Inc. announced the public launch of a data-driven car search platform to serve drivers based in the United States. This free service connects driver data, driving routes, and current vehicles to provide personalized vehicle recommendations in real time. Driverbase helps drivers discover the car that will maximize their ownership experience based on their unique situation.

“Our mission is to deliver a better car search. We provide drivers with vehicle recommendations to help them own the right car at the right time and plan ahead for future purchases. Progressing from invite-only phase to public launch will generate the data necessary to scale our artificial intelligence model training and inference,” said Dan Jackson, CEO at Driverbase Inc.

Create a free driver account to access recommendations and help build the best car search website for new, certified pre-owned, and used vehicles.

Automotive Industry at a Glance

  • This year, 17.09MM1 drivers will spend an estimated $628B to purchase one of 230+ new models from 37.32MM2 vehicles in inventory distributed by one of 18K+ dealerships.
  • The car shopping process is time consuming and painful. Car-buying journeys now include “900 digital touch-points in a 3 month period with 71% on mobile”3 according to a recent Google study.
  • Recently, average incentives reached a record high of over $4,000 per car as manufacturers struggle to capture the attention of the active car buyer.

About Driverbase Inc.

Founded in 2018, Driverbase Inc. is an independent, data-driven car search platform. Our mission is to deliver a better car search experience. Driverbase has compiled vehicle information and implemented artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to calculate the optimal vehicle recommendations for every driver.

1 FRED Economic Research, Auto Light Weight Vehicle Sales, Feb. 2019, source
2 FRED Economic Research, Auto Inventory / Sales Ratio, Jan. 2019, source
3 Google, Consumer Car Buying Process Reveals Auto Marketing Opportunities, Mar. 2016, source


© Business Wire 2019
