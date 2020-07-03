Working Paper Series

Guido Wolswijk Drivers of European public debt management

No 2437 / July 2020

Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.

Abstract

This study analyses the choice of government debt managers in the euro area between issuing short‐term or long‐term debt over the period 1992‐2017. Debt managers increased short‐term debt issuance in response to higher interest rate spreads and to

rising government debt, notably in vulnerable, high‐debt countries. Thus, lower long‐term rates as a result of ECB's Quantitative Easing (QE) triggered debt managers to focus debt issuance on the long‐term end. Moreover, the usual increase in debt maturity when debt rises ceases to operate when QE is active, possibly because markets perceived it as a backstop to the government bond market. However, limited QE experience calls for caution in interpreting the results.

JEL codes: H63, G12

Key words: debt maturity, Quantitative Easing, debt management, reaction function

Non‐technical summary

Sovereign debt managers aim to finance government debt at low medium‐term costs against acceptable risks. This paper analyses the factors that debt managers in the euro area weigh in when deciding on the maturity structure of new government debt, with special attention to the role of ECB's purchases of government debt (Quantitative Easing, QE) in the reaction function of the debt

managers.

Given their goal of cost efficiency, sovereign debt managers have a financial incentive to issue short‐term debt (maturity below one year) when the interest spread is large, i.e. the long‐term interest rate is high relative to the short‐term rate. Other factors that could lead debt managers to put more emphasis on short‐ term financing include unexpected increases in the size of government debt and high volatility in financial markets, while it could be expected to be less in the run‐ up to, and at the start of, EMU, and at the end of financial assistance programmes when countries regain access to the longer end of bond markets.

A novel element in the analysis concerns the impact of ECB's policy of QE on the debt manager's maturity choice. QE could affect this choice via lowering the long‐

term interest rate, and via the central bank's presence in the bond market being perceived as supporting fiscal sustainability. If debt managers respond by lengthening the maturity of newly issued debt, it reduces QE's effectiveness; the increased supply of long‐term bonds would limit the scarcity effect created by

central banks' asset purchases.

At the same time, debt managers place value on maintaining stable relations with investors, amongst others by issuing government debt in a regular and predictable way. The policy of pre‐announcing dates, maturities and/or debt issuance volumes up to one year ahead may place a limit on the degree to which debt managers amend the maturity structure when financial conditions change.

Panel estimation of the debt managers' reaction function for 10 euro area

countries over the period 1992‐2017 takes place via two‐stage least squares to ensure that, when estimating effects from interest rates on the debt issuance composition, the estimation is not biased because of effects running in the opposite direction, from issuing more long‐term debt to long‐term interest rates.

Results indicate that the maturity choice of debt managers has taken into account the build‐up to EMU and the end of EU/IMF financial assistance programmes in the countries concerned, both causing a lower share of short‐term debt in issuances. Financial market volatility also matters, with periods of higher volatility characterised by a larger emphasis on short‐term debt issuance, at least in the group of strong countries (Austria, Belgium, France, Finland, Germany, and the Netherlands).

Moreover, the analysis broadly confirms that debt managers respond to relative

changes in short‐ and long‐term interest rate, at least in the group of financially vulnerable countries (Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain). The lower long‐term

interest rates due to QE in these countries induced a shift in issuance towards the

longer‐term segment, thereby limiting in part the QE effects arising from the reduction of the amount of long‐term government bonds in private hands. In the group of strong countries, on the other hand, the debt management choice seems immune to economic and financial developments, except for financial market volatility.

Rising government debt in the financially vulnerable countries is usually financed

more than proportionally by short‐term debt but during QE, such effect ceases to exist. This may reflect the presence of the central bank as an active, price‐inelastic

and buy‐to‐hold buyer that reinvests maturing securities for some time. The ECB could be perceived as a backstop to the sovereign debt market, mitigating sustainability concerns of investors if debt rises. The fact that short‐term government debt is non‐eligible for QE purchases may also have played some role here. In any case, caution is needed in interpreting the results given limited QE experience (2015‐2017).

1. Introduction

Central banks' policies of Quantitative Easing (QE) involve large‐scale purchases of securities, especially government bonds. While quite some attention has been given to the effectiveness of this additional demand, far less attention has been paid to the reaction of the supplier of government debt. Interest rates at historically low ‐ and sometimes even negative ‐ levels offer unprecedented opportunities for reducing the financing costs of government debt. This shifting environment creates good opportunities to analyse to what extent QE and low interest rates have affected the main debt management decision, that of issuing short‐ or long‐term sovereign debt.

Debt Management Offices (DMOs) seek to finance government debt at low medium‐term costs and acceptable risk. Part of the strategy to achieve this is to issue securities with a broad range of maturities on a regular and predictable basis, being appreciated by investors. Historically unprecedented low longer‐term interest rates, however, may lead debt managers to lock in the favourable funding costs by financing a larger part of government debt long‐term. If so, the increased supply of longer‐term bonds would to some extent counteract the intended effects of QE, by limiting the reduction of government bonds in private hands.1

Another reason for considering more closely debt management in the euro area is the ongoing discussion on introducing Eurobonds and/or a truly European debt manager as part of a Fiscal Union.2 Knowing how debt managers in the euro area actually behave can help create realistic expectations about how such debt management agency would operate, and may help in designing operational guidelines for such institution.

1 See for instance Chadha et al (2013) and Andrade et al. (2016) for estimates of effects of increases in long-term debt issuance on the long-term interest rate. The latter study argues that some 40% of the expansionary effect of ECB's QE has been neutralised by debt managers expanding their longer-term bond issuances.

2 The European Commission (2017) for instance suggests coordination of issuing a possible European safe asset. Also in the context of the policy response to the Corona-virus crisis, suggestions for establishing an European debt management office surfaced. See Delivorias and Stamegna (2020) for an overview of suggestions including bonds issued by a euro area Treasury.