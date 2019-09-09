Drivezy : Partners with OYO Hotels and Homes

To station 100,000 bikes and cars at OYO’s properties

Bangalore-based vehicle sharing platform Drivezy announced a strategic business partnership with OYO Hotels & Homes, India and South Asia’s largest, China’s 2nd largest, world’s 3rd largest and fastest-growing chain of hotels, homes, living, and workspaces. With the alliance, the company looks to leverage OYO’s expansive network of over 10,000 leased and franchised buildings with footprints in over 300 cities across the country and create on-site hubs to station its bikes and cars. The hubs will offer OYO’s guests as well as other customers convenient access to Drivezy’s wide range of vehicles. The company has already stationed 1,500 bikes at OYO hotels in the cities of Bangalore and Hyderabad and looks to increase the tally to 100,000 bikes and cars in a year.

“OYO is India and South Asia’s largest hotel chain and commands a massive customer base. We are really excited to work with them as we both believe in the common philosophy of the sharing economy. Establishing on-site hubs with OYO will allow us to further increase our penetration in the growing tourism sector which is mostly dependent on cabs and chauffeur-driven car rentals,” said Amit Sahu, co-founder of Drivezy.

Commenting on this alliance, Gaurav Ajmera, Chief Operating Officer, India & South Asia, OYO Hotels & Homes, said, “We are pleased to partner with Drivezy, a brand renowned for their travel offerings. Every traveler today shows an increasing appetite for experiences that make their stay super convenient and hassle free. With this partnership, we look to address the commuting requirements of our guests. Our association with Drivezy will help us add a new dimension to our service offerings, ensuring that our guests have a perfect stay with their own independent hired vehicle without having to worry about booking cabs or drivers.”

Having enlisted more than 12,000 vehicles on its platform since January this year, Drivezy has been aggressively scaling its presence in India. Last year, the company had inked an agreement with Harbourfront Capital to enlist assets worth $100 Million. The alliance will allow the company to expand its footprint across the country and tap new markets, further bolstering their foothold as market leaders in the vehicle sharing segment.

Founded in 2015, Drivezy offers cars, motorcycles and scooters on rent at 100 locations in 11 Indian cities. Drivezy currently operates a fleet of 4,000 cars and 14,000 bikes, making it the fastest-growing vehicle sharing platform and the largest two-wheeler sharing service in the country. The company competes with a wide array of players, but what marks Drivezy apart is that it is the only vehicle sharing platform to feature both bikes and cars. Customers can rent vehicles from Drivezy on an hourly, daily, weekly or monthly basis through the company’s website and mobile app.

