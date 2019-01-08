Driving Commerce Behind the Wheel

In December 2018 PYMNTS
queried 5,000 consumers with support from P97
Networks, a mobile commerce platform, to identify the key drivers
and opportunities of commuter commerce. With the increasing demands of
the commuter’s life, the driving experience is no longer just a matter
of getting from point A to point B. Drivers are looking to use their
time in the car more efficiently and to carry out their daily tasks:
pre-ordering groceries, purchasing coffee, paying credit card bills, and
ordering take-out.
Advancements in voice recognition have led commuters to rely on voice
assistants such as Alexa and Siri to perform these tasks and more.
Despite the popularity of Amazon Prime membership, Google Apps such as
Waze and Google Maps have the driver seat when it comes to providing
assistance to commuters. As many as 36.6% of commuters connected their
voice assistant of choice via a device. For 10.2% of commuters that
voice assistant is integrated into their car.
As many as 73% of commuters mentioned they connected to the internet
while driving (up from 66.4% last year). While improvements to in-dash
interfaces are paving the way to improved commuter engagement, 64% of
those surveyed downloaded an app to make purchases. The majority of
commuters, 58.7%, connect to the internet through their smartphones
while on the road. To dive deeper into the purchasing habits and
preferences of commuters, PYMNTS research categorized the American
population into three personas:
1. Device-Connected Drivers
2. Car-Connected Drivers
3.
Unconnected Drivers
Car-Connected Commuters take the lead in usage frequency with more than
11% always using apps, approximately double the rates of
Device-Connected Commuters and Unconnected Commuters. As many as 38.5%
of payments during commuting were made via apps, with the highest being
food and coffee orders. Just under half of those using connected
devices, 47.2%, fill up on gas 36 times a year. An average commuter
ordered coffee at a drive-through 65 times last year. Commuter
purchasing activities expand to finding gas stations and ordering an
item to pick up at a store.
The survey
also identified Bridge Millennials - consumers 30-40 years of age who
purchase goods and services primarily via their mobile phones - as the
demographic that is leading the way in their use of connected car
technologies. The majority, 62% of bridge millennial commuters use voice
assistants while driving. The most common way for bridge millennials
(40.1% to connect to voice assistants is via their device, while only
13.9% connect via in-dash interface.
Additional key findings around the connected commuter experience
identified that:
-
53.5 percent of commuters turn to voice assistants to connect while
driving
-
64.9 percent of commuters who use voice assistants connected to the
internet using technology from the vehicle manufacturer
-
36.6 percent of commuters who use voice assistants connect to the
internet using their mobile devices
-
47.2 percent who used connected devices while driving reported being
most interested in finding a gas station
-
52.5% of bridge millennials rely on Siri as their voice assistant of
choice, 46.9% prefer Google Assistant, 21.7% Alexa, 7.6% Bixby, 5.4%
Cortana and 5.4% use another voice assistant
To get more details on when, how, and how frequently American consumers
make purchases while driving, as well as how the latest technologies and
innovations, such as Voice Assistants and mobile apps, are paving the
way for retailers to build better, long-lasting relationships with their
consumers, download the report
here.
About PYMNTS
PYMNTS.com is where the best minds and the best
content meet on the web to learn about “What’s Next” in payments and
commerce. Our interactive platform is reinventing the way companies in
payments share relevant information about the initiatives that make news
and shape the future of this dynamic sector. Our data and analytics team
includes economists, data scientists and industry analysts who work with
companies to measure and quantify the innovations at the cutting edge of
this new world.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005933/en/