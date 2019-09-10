Driving More Value From Customer Experience Strategy: Download Infiniti's Latest Newsletter on the Business Benefits of CX Strategy

Infiniti, a leading provider of market intelligence solutions, has announced the launch of their latest newsletter on the benefits of customer experience strategy for businesses. A successful customer experience strategy involves effectively managing customer interaction through both physical and digital touchpoints so that it results in enhanced and personalized customer experiences.

For over 15 years, Infiniti’s solutions have helped numerous companies stay on top of their game by offering solutions to improve their customer retention capabilities. The September-edition of this newsletter contains a storyboard series on the business benefits of having a strong customer experience strategy. It also highlights how to drive more value from a customer experience strategy.

We, at Infiniti Research, use a combination of research, analytics, and data management systems to help our clients manage data, serve relevant content to target customers and predict future interactions. This newsletter, which is now available for free download, will help you understand the basics of creating a world-class customer experience strategy.

Customer Experience Strategy: A Storyboard Series

#1: The basics of creating a world-class customer experience strategy

Customer experience can be defined as the customer’s perceptions and related feelings caused by the cumulative effect of interactions with a brand’s employees, products, channels or systems. In other words, it is essentially how customers perceive their interactions with your company. Customer perceptions and customer interactions are two basic elements of customer experience strategy. According to Infiniti’s recent study, customer experience management is at the top of the corporate agenda across industries. Are you yet to join the bandwagon? It’s never too late! Find out how Infiniti’s solutions can help you up your game.

#2: Fundamental principles of building an effective customer experience strategy

Customer experience is the new building block of success, irrespective of the industry that you operate in. Companies in different sectors are investing their time, money, and efforts into improving their customer experience management. Building an excellent customer experience is not a one-step process but involves small elements that you create to enhance the customer journey. Everything a company does contributes to the customer’s perception of the brand. Hence, customer experience management includes everything from the products you sell, the messaging you use, the sales process, and after-sale services.

#3: How customer intelligence helps to bridge the gap in customer experience strategy

Increasing digitization has empowered both the businesses and customers to interact with each other at multiple touchpoints. This also makes it easy to get customer queries and grievances resolved with ease and efficacy. As modern businesses are highly focused on identifying customer needs and enhancing customer experiences to outdo competitors, customers are now being placed at the crux of business strategies. According to experts at Infiniti Research, most businesses today have transformed digitally adopting multiple channels of interaction to serve their customers better. The rising number of channels and touchpoints via which the businesses interact with the customers have made customer journeys unprecedently complex. Furthermore, social media and online review platforms have empowered customers to share their views, opinions, and experiences with the company. Any negative comment or experience could hamper the brand image of the company.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

