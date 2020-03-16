Driving Pharma Excellence With Real World Evidence Analytics: Quantzig Brings to You Three Golden Principles for Success

Get in touch for Detailed Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that sheds light on the role of real world evidence analytics in enhancing pharma outcomes.

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

The business benefits of leveraging real world evidence in pharma The role of real world evidence in driving new drug development

Quantzig's real world evidence solutions present several value-driving opportunities for pharma companies to shorten drug development times, reduce the costs of clinical trials, and improve the probability of technical and regulatory success.

With leading pharma and biopharma companies leveraging data-based insights to improve business decisions, the pharma industry is expected to use real world evidence to maximize business outcomes in the coming years. Though leading pharma companies have invested a significant amount of resources in Real World Evidence, research suggests that differential success rates have been observed from different segments within the pharma and biopharma industry. However, it's crucial to note that a few pharma companies have broken new ground by adopting systematic approaches to real world evidence analytics. By devising real world evidence analytics platforms that extend beyond narrow theory-backed approaches, pharma companies can drive sustained value across the drug development cycle and realize several dollars in revenue.

Through our real world evidence analytics solutions, we offer our clients the opportunity to track, analyze, and decode data to make better-informed decisions.

According to Quantzig’s real world evidence analytics experts, “Real world evidence analytics is helping pharma companies drive outcomes by providing ground-breaking insights on treatment pathways and gaps in therapy which in turn is spurring drug development.”

Drive your drug development efforts by adopting the following RWE principles:

1: Ensure your RWE investments converge in a platform

In most companies, real world evidence is not a consolidated function. In contrast, leading pharma companies adopt a holistic, scaled approach to developing the required capabilities. They think carefully about what capabilities to outsource versus build and how best to balance the benefits of centralization with the benefits of embedding capabilities within the business units.

2: Channel your investments into a funnel

Pharma companies must funnel their investment based on priorities and capabilities. We believe that companies can only be distinctive in areas where they have internal expertise and treatments that give them credibility.

3: Drive application of insights to improve decision-making

Advanced real world evidence analytics capabilities challenge the paradigm that significant time is required to analyze data and extract actionable insights. If a basic framework is in place and pre-defined analytics have been established, businesses can obtain and act on data-driven insights almost immediately.

Gather insights, gauge performance and improve business efficiency using real world data and comprehensive insights that aid decision-making. Request a FREE Proof of concept to get started.

Quantzig’s Real World Evidence Analytics Solutions Cover

Patient Journey Analytics

Physician Journey Analysis

Patient Engagement

The growing popularity of real world evidence analytics has made it crucial for pharma companies to analyze real world data. To help them do so, we’ve developed a comprehensive portfolio of advanced analytics solutions that are designed to help companies improve their business operations using accurate data-driven, real-time insights.

Want more insights on our real world evidence analytics capabilities? Get in touch to gain limited period complimentary access to our analytics platforms.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

