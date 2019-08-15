Log in
Driving Sustainable Business Value with Customer Profitability Analysis | A Success Story by Quantzig

08/15/2019 | 09:46am EDT

A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest customer profitability analysis engagement for a leading electronic goods retailer. During the course of this engagement, the customer analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a comprehensive approach to helping the client identify profitable customer groups to drive positive business outcomes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005044/en/

Steps to Gauge Profitability Using Customer Profitability Analysis (Graphic: Business Wire)

Steps to Gauge Profitability Using Customer Profitability Analysis (Graphic: Business Wire)

Customer profitability analysis revolves around calculating the lifetime value of customers along with the gross or net margin generated from each transaction point, to identify the most profitability customer groups. A detailed customer profitability analysis engagement takes into account every touchpoint a customer has with your company, including customer service contacts, returns, custom fulfillment costs, and more.

The Business Problem: The client is a leading European electronics goods retailer who wanted to enhance their product pricing strategy by leveraging customer profitability analysis. They faced major challenges in making CapEx allocation decisions due to their inefficient strategies. This is when they approached Quantzig to leverage its customer analytics expertise to gain a comprehensive view of the revenue generated from each transaction point.

Our portfolio of customer analytics solutions will empower organizations to adopt a data-driven approach to overcome challenges arising due to irrelevant product pricing strategies.

Get in touch with our experts to know more about the benefits of customer profitability analysis.

“A good way to improve profitability is to focus on maximizing the revenue generated from the most profitable customer groups,” says a customer analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered: To help the client tackle their challenges, the customer analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a comprehensive approach that revolved around decomposing costs to better analyze the cost distribution pattern. This, in turn, helped them identify five product categories to drive profitable growth.

Advanced customer analytics techniques can help retailers to gain a leading edge by helping them better position their products. Request a free proposal for more insights.

Quantzig's customer profitability analysis solutions helped the client to:

  • Model the effect on product profitability by redesigning the associated processes
  • Change the pricing structure and configuration of their product portfolio
  • Request a free demo to know how you can benefit from customer profitability analysis.

Quantzig's customer profitability analysis solutions offered predictive insights on:

  • Redesigning the cross-sell and up-sell strategies
  • Building action plans to address profitability issues
  • Customer profitability analysis can help you drive growth by analyzing transactions across touchpoints. Request for more information now!

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
