Drone Analytics: Global Market 2018 - FPNV Positioning Matrix & Vendor Profiles - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The positioning of the drone analytics market vendors in FPNV
Positioning Matrix are determined by Business Strategy (Business Growth,
Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product
Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and
Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P:
Pathfinders, N: Niche, and V: Vital).
Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. scored
highest as a forefront vendor in FPNV Positioning Matrix for drone
analytics market
Forefront are rated highly by the users for product satisfaction and
have substantially good business strategy scores. F-Forefront include:
Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. and PrecisionHawk, Inc.
Pix4D SA scored highest as a pathfinder vendor and expected
to the upcoming forefront in next couple of years
Pathfinders have significant product satisfaction ratings but somehow
lack business strategy as compared to forefronts and vitals.
P-Pathfinders include: Pix4D SA and Sentera, LLC.
Kespry, Inc. named as an upcoming vendor to watch in drone
analytics market
Niche solutions cater to the need of comparatively smaller segment of
the overall market. They do not have the business strategy of the
Forefront. They may have been rated positively on product satisfaction
but have not yet received enough reviews to validate them. N-Niche
include: Kespry, Inc., HUVRData, LLC., Agribotix, LLC., Optelos, and
VIATechnik, LLC.
Innovative offerings by AeroVironment, Inc. expected to
increase its product satisfaction level for drone analytics market in
upcoming years
Vital have comparatively good business strategy but have not yet
achieved the business strategy of the Forefront. However, they have low
product satisfaction ratings. V-Vital include: AeroVironment, Inc.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Premium Insight
4. FPNV Positioning Matrix for Drone Analytics Market
5. Competitive News Feed Analysis
6. Vendor Profiles
-
AeroVironment, Inc.
-
Agribotix, LLC
-
Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc.
-
HUVRData, LLC
-
Kespry, Inc.
-
Optelos
-
Pix4D SA
-
PrecisionHawk, Inc.
-
Sentera, LLC
-
VIATechnik, LLC
