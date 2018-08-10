Drone Analytics: Global Market 2018 - FPNV Positioning Matrix & Vendor Profiles - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Drone Analytics Market 2018 - FPNV Positioning Matrix & Vendor Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The positioning of the drone analytics market vendors in FPNV Positioning Matrix are determined by Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinders, N: Niche, and V: Vital).

Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. scored highest as a forefront vendor in FPNV Positioning Matrix for drone analytics market

Forefront are rated highly by the users for product satisfaction and have substantially good business strategy scores. F-Forefront include: Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. and PrecisionHawk, Inc.

Pix4D SA scored highest as a pathfinder vendor and expected to the upcoming forefront in next couple of years

Pathfinders have significant product satisfaction ratings but somehow lack business strategy as compared to forefronts and vitals. P-Pathfinders include: Pix4D SA and Sentera, LLC.

Kespry, Inc. named as an upcoming vendor to watch in drone analytics market

Niche solutions cater to the need of comparatively smaller segment of the overall market. They do not have the business strategy of the Forefront. They may have been rated positively on product satisfaction but have not yet received enough reviews to validate them. N-Niche include: Kespry, Inc., HUVRData, LLC., Agribotix, LLC., Optelos, and VIATechnik, LLC.

Innovative offerings by AeroVironment, Inc. expected to increase its product satisfaction level for drone analytics market in upcoming years

Vital have comparatively good business strategy but have not yet achieved the business strategy of the Forefront. However, they have low product satisfaction ratings. V-Vital include: AeroVironment, Inc.

