Drop In February Inflation Expectations, N.Y. Fed Report Says

By Michael S. Derby

Nearly a year's worth of stability in the public's inflation expectations gave way in February, raising questions about the future of price pressures and further boosting doubt over the prospect of more Federal Reserve rate rises.

Inflation expectations held by the public one year and three years from now fell, both to readings of 2.8%. Both had been at 3% in January. The bank's latest Survey of Consumer Expectations says the February readings are the first notable decline since last April.

The decline in expectations came as survey respondents said they're expecting relative stability for gasoline, rent and college costs.

But the poll found a big drop in expected medical price increases, with the public now seeing a 7.5% rise a year from now, from January's expected 8.3% gain. The February reading was the weakest since June 2013, when the survey began. The survey also found that households see a 3% rise in home prices for a third straight month, holding a series low for this measure.

The decline in inflation expectations will not be received warmly at the Fed. After boosting rates four times last year, a slowing global economy, uncertainty about future growth and tighter financial conditions have caused Fed officials to refrain from making concrete predictions about rate rises this year.

At the same time, the Fed has space to take a pause because inflation remains calm and hasn't substantially risen over the Fed's 2% target. What's more, Fed officials now generally don't expect price pressures to exceed their target any time soon -- while only recently most thought it likely, amid a strong job market and continued growth.

In December, the overall rise in the Fed's preferred price measure, the personal-consumption expenditures price index, came in at 1.7%, a slower gain than the 1.8% seen in November. Stripped of food and energy costs, prices were up by 1.9% in December, from the same month in 2017.

Softer inflation expectations call into question whether future inflation could be even weaker than expected. Most in the Fed believe that what the public thinks about inflation in the future matters greatly affects where inflation stands today.

By and large, inflation expectations have been quite steady and near target over recent years, which was welcome when real world price rises were tepid. That gave officials confidence inflation would eventually return to target. Weaker readings now suggest inflation may in fact remain below 2%. If that is true, it could further reduce the odds the Fed will boost rates at all in coming years.

The Fed's concern about persistently low inflation is one of several reasons it is now engaged in a formal review of its monetary policy regime. Among possible changes is a move to formally tolerate higher levels of inflation. Gaining space to tolerate higher inflation could give Fed policy more potency in a world where short-term rates are likely to be lower than once were due to changes in the economy.

In a new research article weighing the Fed's policy rethink, Goldman Sachs' economists say that by and large, they believe inflation expectations have largely been consistent with the Fed's target. But the report cast some doubt on the prevailing view of how expectations and actual data related to one another.

"A sustained rise in underlying inflation expectations, assuming the Fed decides it is even necessary in the first place, will likely require acceleration in realized inflation, likely through an even stronger labor market," the report said.

